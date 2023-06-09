Davenport Public Works anticipates it will take until late June to wrap up the work on the sinkhole on River Drive.

River Drive has been closed since May after a large sinkhole appeared on the water-logged intersection of River Drive and Brady Street as floodwaters receded.

The city of Davenport originally estimated the sewer lines would be repaired by Friday, June 9, while road construction would continue for several more weeks.

The discovery of the sinkhole leaking water into the storm sewer system prompted the Davenport Public Works Department to take action. Now a 20-footlong opening in the middle of the street and three excavators have continued to fix the underground pipes as well as the sinkhole.

The Public Works department said the new expected date of completion for the work was June 23.

Clay Merritt, assistant public works director for the city, said the delay occurred when the crew discovered a problem with a water main encased in concrete during utility repairs earlier in the week.

A contractor from the Iowa American Water Company is working onsite, but drivers can expect the street to be blocked until around the end of June.

The street is one of the last to reopen after flooding took over many of the roads and buildings along the Mississippi.

