Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Davenport man has been charged in connection with the case of a 2-year-old child who in July suffered a perforated bowel and then numerous r…
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District is planning to ask for another waiver from the state to continue fully online learning as COVID-19 num…
- Updated
Two people were in critical condition Friday night after the vehicles they were in collided head-on, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.
- Updated
Two people were in critical condition Friday night after the vehicles they were in collided head-on, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.
- Updated
The governor of Iowa enacted a partial mask mandate last week, after refusing to do so since the pandemic began in Iowa in March. The move cam…
- Updated
Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated Friday she is watching Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers every day and expected to announce an initiative ne…
- Updated
ALEDO — Mark Artcher, 61, of Aledo pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was handed…
- Updated
Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman who was last seen Nov. 20.
Rev. Robert 'Bud' Grant returned to ministry with restrictions, supervision following investigation of alleged sex abuse
- Updated
The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant has been returned to ministry by the Most Rev. William Joensen, Bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines, following an …