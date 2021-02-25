Davenport street crews begin tackling potholes as Q-C thaws out

But, given the harsh winter and number of complaints the city has received about potholes, city public officials felt it prudent to get a head start.

Instead, city street crews have relied on cold patching, using already-mixed asphalt poured and packed into the hole as a short-term solution. Come spring, city crews will be back with a hot patch.

"This is higher than last year, but similar to a harsh winter," Gleason said of the number of potholes reported across Davenport. "When we have back-to-back (snow) events and severe ice as we have since the end of December, we do see a great deal of potholes appear and/or re-open."

Ground water seeps underneath through cracks in the pavement, causing erosion. The water then freezes, causing it to expand and the pavement to bend or crack. When the ice melts, the pavement contracts, causing it to weaken. The more freezing and thawing that occurs, the more bending or cracking that causes the pavement to buckle, Gleason said.

The city fills about 60,00 to 70,000 potholes a year, with repairs prioritized based on severity, street classification and requests for service.