Davenport street crews begin tackling potholes as Q-C thaws out

After months of battling snow and ice, city of Davenport public works crews have gotten a head start prepping for the aftermath as the area thaws out from a cold and snowy stretch of subzero temperatures.
"We have as many crews as possible dedicated to potholes right now," city of Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason responded in an email. "Since Feb. 1, we have filled potholes in nearly 500 (block-long) segments of road representing around 4,500 potholes."
Crews were out Thursday in Davenport with dump trucks full of asphalt mix to fill the worst potholes created during the harsh winter.
While filling potholes is a year-round task for city street crews, patching the broken pavement is harder coming out of winter, Gleason said. Temperatures typically are not warm enough to apply a hot asphalt mix that lasts longer, with better compaction and a better bond with the pavement being repaired.
The process involves removing the asphalt around the pothole and sealing it using hot asphalt to prevent water from being able to penetrate around the patch again, stopping the pothole from reforming.
Hot patch is typically used to repair potholes during the spring, summer and fall months when temperatures are routinely above 32 degrees and asphalt plants are in production, Gleason said.
But, given the harsh winter and number of complaints the city has received about potholes, city public officials felt it prudent to get a head start.
Instead, city street crews have relied on cold patching, using already-mixed asphalt poured and packed into the hole as a short-term solution. Come spring, city crews will be back with a hot patch.
"This is higher than last year, but similar to a harsh winter," Gleason said of the number of potholes reported across Davenport. "When we have back-to-back (snow) events and severe ice as we have since the end of December, we do see a great deal of potholes appear and/or re-open."
Ground water seeps underneath through cracks in the pavement, causing erosion. The water then freezes, causing it to expand and the pavement to bend or crack. When the ice melts, the pavement contracts, causing it to weaken. The more freezing and thawing that occurs, the more bending or cracking that causes the pavement to buckle, Gleason said.
The city fills about 60,00 to 70,000 potholes a year, with repairs prioritized based on severity, street classification and requests for service.
"We prioritize by high volume/higher speed roads first because it may be more difficult to avoid potholes on these roads," Gleason said. "We then work from there. When a citizen reports a pothole, it is very helpful if a size/condition is provided," for example the pothole is similar in size to a bowling ball.
Citizens can report potholes by calling 563-326-7923 during business hours, on the city's website at www.davenportiowa.com/pwrs or by downloading the free SeeClickFix app on their phone. How quickly the pothole is filled will depend upon the quantity at a given time, Gleason said.
"We do plan to start working overtime on potholes to help get ahead, but we are limited by the number of pothole patching trucks we have," she said.
City officials urge drivers to take care driving on streets with water on them, as this can make potholes difficult to see.