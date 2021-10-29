Davenport student earns Eagle Scout award

Alex Lester, a member of Troop 7, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Davenport, has earned the Boy Scouts' highest rank of Eagle Scout.
Lester, 18, is the son of John and Barbara Lester, Davenport. A senior at Davenport Central High, he is active in band, choir, tennis, baseball and golf. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
He earned the Eagle Scout award by earning 37 merit badges. During his career as a scout, he has served as senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and patrol leader. He attended National Jamboree and World Jamboree.
Lester is a member of the Order of the Arrow. His Scoutmasters were Rob Nelson and David Hill.
For his project, he organized and directed the installation of concrete batter area decking covered with all-weather sports turf surfacing in the batting cages at Garfield Park in Davenport. His project made the park's batting practice areas weatherproof and durable, allowing for greater use by local youth.
Lester will be recognized in ceremonies held Sunday, Oct. 31 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf.