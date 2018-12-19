Davenport students weld park decoration

What a lovely present! In partnership with the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, students in a welding class at Davenport West High School made this metal-frame box with a bow on top as a new holiday decoration for Vander Veer Botanical Park.
JJ Ramirez, 6, of Davenport and his dad, John, participate in a scavenger hunt to find the six "Elf on the Shelf" characters scattered about the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park. In the background is the conservatory's new children's playhouse.
A children's playhouse is one of the new attractions at this year's Poinsettia and Lights display inside the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park. The previous playhouse was removed because it had deteriorated, and visitors missed it, Vicki Mall, lead horticulture technician, said.
How does one get purple poinsettias? By painting the petals, or bracts, as they are properly called. These flowers can be seen at the Poinsettia and Lights display going on now into January at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park conservatory. Admission is free. And speaking of free, if you'd like a poinsettia after the holidays, Vander Veer will give away all of its display plants from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 12-13. Just drop in and pick up a plant of your choosing.
Blue poinsettias join the traditional red — as well as purple, pink, light green and an orangey color called "Autumn Leaves" — at this year's Poinsettia and Light display at the conservatory in Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park holiday lights display received a big present — literally — from the vocational welding class at Davenport West High School this year.
It's a large gift box made of metal beams, topped with a red metal bow, all strung with white lights, set up outside next to the conservatory.
The box is another in a series of projects created by teacher Andrew Zinn's class in partnership with the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, and is a highlight of Vander Veer's outdoor holiday light display, continuing to January.
Last year the West welding class created three large, lighted snowflakes, and they make a return appearance this year, installed over the fountain in the park's rose garden.
Creating the projects provides the students with an invaluable addition to the skills they learn in the shop because they mimic the real-world business scenario of completing a project for a client, Zinn has said.
The ideas were picked up by a parks employee at a trade show, prompted by the city council's desire to have more holiday decorations in one of the parks, former parks director Scott Hock explained during the snowflake installation last year.
"We give them (the students) a budget, and they go with it," said Jennifer Meyer, a lead horticulture technician at Vander Veer. "They make it, install it and provide the lights."
Other outdoor displays in the park include two new 16-foot "streamer" trees — tree shapes made entirely of lights — next to the stone fountain, lights wound around all the trees in the Grand Allé as well as strings of lights over the allé, large lighted snowflakes attached to light poles, and lights completely covering the arches around the rose garden and the pergola.
Decorations continue inside the conservatory, too, where the Poinsettia and Lights display continues to January. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with a special evening opportunity until 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 22. Admission is free.
Highlights include a brand-new playhouse for kids. The previous one had deteriorated with the moisture in the conservatory, and some visitors were "mopey" about its departure, Vicki Mall, a lead horticulture technician, said.
Also for children: a scavenger hunt for six "Elf on the Shelf" characters scattered about the conservatory.
The main display consists of 23 fresh-cut Christmas trees forming a backdrop for multi-colored poinsettias and other plants.
"The whole thing lights up your spirits," Mall said.
When the display ends, the park will host a poinsettia giveaway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 12-13, in which the public can pick up a free plant of their choosing as long as supplies last.