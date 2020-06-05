Davenport summer meals program begins Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Davenport Community School District will continue to serve area students through its Summer Meal Program.

Any child between the ages of 1 and 18 years old may receive a meal at no cost Monday through Thursday. The Summer Meal Program begins on Monday, June 8 and runs through Thursday, July 30.

On Thursdays, additional meals will be provided to ensure children have food for the weekend.

Meal site locations will continue to be drive-through.

The Davenport Community School District reminds those driving to one of the meal sites to open the trunk of their car, or leave a seat open where staff can place the food.

Since Davenport Community Schools closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the district has provided 226,882 meals to children who need them.

The meal site locations and time are as follows:

11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday through Thursday

• Buffalo Elementary School, 1000 Jefferson St., Buffalo, IA

• Smart Intermediate, 1934 W. 5th Street

• Sudlow Intermediate, 1414 E. Locust Street