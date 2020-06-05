Davenport summer meals program begins Monday

The Davenport Community School District will continue to serve area students through its Summer Meal Program.
Any child between the ages of 1 and 18 years old may receive a meal at no cost Monday through Thursday. The Summer Meal Program begins on Monday, June 8 and runs through Thursday, July 30.
On Thursdays, additional meals will be provided to ensure children have food for the weekend.
Meal site locations will continue to be drive-through.
The Davenport Community School District reminds those driving to one of the meal sites to open the trunk of their car, or leave a seat open where staff can place the food.
Since Davenport Community Schools closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the district has provided 226,882 meals to children who need them.
The meal site locations and time are as follows:
11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday through Thursday
• Buffalo Elementary School, 1000 Jefferson St., Buffalo, IA
• Smart Intermediate, 1934 W. 5th Street
• Sudlow Intermediate, 1414 E. Locust Street
• Williams Intermediate, 3040 N. Division Street
• Wood Intermediate, 5701 N. Division Street
• Achievement Service Center, 1702 Main Street
11:30 am – 1:00 pm, Monday through Thursday
• Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 E. 12th Street
• Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount Street
• Jefferson Elementary School, 1027 N. Marquette Street
