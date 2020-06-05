Davenport summer meals program begins Monday
  • Updated
Davenport Community Schools Logo

The new Davenport Community Schools logo. 

The Davenport Community School District will continue to serve area students through its Summer Meal Program.

Any child between the ages of 1 and 18 years old may receive a meal at no cost Monday through Thursday. The Summer Meal Program begins on Monday, June 8 and runs through Thursday, July 30.

On Thursdays, additional meals will be provided to ensure children have food for the weekend.

Meal site locations will continue to be drive-through.

The Davenport Community School District reminds those driving to one of the meal sites to open the trunk of their car, or leave a seat open where staff can place the food.

Since Davenport Community Schools closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the district has provided 226,882 meals to children who need them.

The meal site locations and time are as follows:

11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday through Thursday

• Buffalo Elementary School, 1000 Jefferson St., Buffalo, IA

• Smart Intermediate, 1934 W. 5th Street

• Sudlow Intermediate, 1414 E. Locust Street

• Williams Intermediate, 3040 N. Division Street

• Wood Intermediate, 5701 N. Division Street

• Achievement Service Center, 1702 Main Street

11:30 am – 1:00 pm, Monday through Thursday

• Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 E. 12th Street

• Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount Street

• Jefferson Elementary School, 1027 N. Marquette Street

Quad-City Times​

