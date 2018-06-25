After an administrative law judge ruled Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Art Tate violated the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners code of ethics, the Board will determine what sanctions Tate will face.
David Lindgren, administrative law judge, issued a ruling last week granting the state summary judgment in the case, saying “no genuine issue of material fact exists” and that Tate violated state ethics rules. He was accused of spending more of the district's cash reserves than the state authorized. Tate had argued he did so to supplement the state's per pupil funding, because Davenport receives less than some other districts.
A hearing for Tate was set for Tuesday morning in Des Moines, but Monday afternoon, Department of Inspections and Appeals public information officer David Werning said the matter would be continued.
"The hearing has been continued so the (Iowa) Board of Educational Examiners can consider a proposed settlement agreement," he said.
The Davenport school district issued a news release Monday saying the superintendent was "disappointed" he would not get a chance to argue his case, adding "Since he has already been judged to be guilty, the sole reason for conducting a hearing would be to determine punishment."
"These funds were spent in order to equalize the per-pupil funding amount for all Davenport Community Schools students who have been receiving $175 less per pupil than many other districts throughout the State due to an inequality in the state funding formula," the release said.
The punishment will be made public when the Board of Educational Examiners takes action, according to the release. The penalties could include losing his administrator license.
Tate had no further comment, the release said.
Tate has long criticized the state’s school funding formula.
In his ruling, Lindgren referred to 2015, when, during a school board meeting, Tate formally informed the Davenport School Board and the public of his intention to violate state law: "With my plan that begins next school year, I put into play operations which will bring us into spending more than authorized by the state during school year 2016-2017, and that violates (the state code)."
Here's what happened:
Oct. 6, 2015: Tate appeared before the School Budget Review Committee, a nonpartisan group established to review school budgets and consider requests to modify budgetary limitations. Tate requested a modified supplemental amount of $2,796,692.50 to increase the district budget spending authority beyond what would otherwise be allowed. This amount represented the $175-per-pupil shortfall in funding that allegedly had befallen the school district, the judge wrote.
The review committee denied the request, "finding no unusual or unique circumstances."
Nov. 10, 2015: The school district's chief financial officer, Marsha Tangen, requested the review committee consider a modified spending amount to deal with the district's negative unspent balance. Tangen acknowledged the district would exceed its spending authority. The committee denied the request.
Dec. 14, 2016: Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise filed a complaint with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners alleging Tate violated standards of professional conduct and ethics.
Aug. 24, 2017: The Board of Educational Examiners filed a notice of hearing and statement of charges, alleging two violations when Tate "authorized and directed the District to exceed its lawful spending authority" and "knowingly failed to comply with state law."
In the first part of its motion for summary judgment, the state argues the record shows Tate knowingly failed to comply with state law. The second part asks Tate be reprimanded and required to take 15 hours of ethics for educators.
The judge said a summary judgment is to avoid "useless trials or hearings when the case can be decided as a legal matter."
"Where the only controversy concerns legal consequences flowing from undisputed facts, summary judgment is a proper remedy," the judge wrote.
"While Tate is certainly to be commended for his deep concern for and public activism on behalf of his district, one cannot condone such willful failure to comply with the law," Lindgren wrote. "To say that Tate could not have violated (the code) because only the School Board can adopt and certify the budget ignores the important role the superintendent plays in this joint process."
The question is not whether Tate had the authority to violate (the code), "it is whether he violated an ethical duty to comply with the standards set forth in it. He did not comply with it," the judge wrote.
The judge said he could not conclude that a summary judgment is the appropriate way to resolve discipline. "Summary judgment is denied in so far as the State seeks to use it to determine which, if any, sanction is appropriate." That must be resolved after an "evidentiary hearing," Lindgren concluded.