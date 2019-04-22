Davenport school board director Julie DeSalvo is confident Robert Kobylski will become the district’s superintendent as scheduled on June 1.
His Wisconsin certification was completed through an alternative means, called WiscAd. At its April 12 meeting, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners denied Kobylski’s petition for a waiver for his superintendent license be denied because it was difficult to determine if his certification met Iowa's standards. Another concern was that Kobylski “elected to not take the coursework for college credit.”
According to its website, WiscAd is a “DPI-approved alternative route to administration certification programs,” which provides Wisconsin administrator certifications to be a principal, director of instruction, director of special education, school business administrator or superintendent. It is offered through EduCATE-WI, through a partnership with St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. St. Mary’s is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission.
A representative from WiscAd was not immediately available for comment, nor was Greg Horstmann, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners employee who handles superintendent and conditional administrator licensure.
While Kobylski's WiscAd certification was denied, DeSalvo said his degree from Loyola University in Chicago — a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction — included a certificate to practice in Illinois, and Loyola is a regionally accredited school.
“Right now, [Kobylski] has that license, and he will be presenting that to the Board of Educational Examiners for their approval. They’re indicating it could take four to six weeks, but we’re anticipating it won’t take that long,” DeSalvo said. “… He will become certified, whether he has to take a few classes or not.”
DeSalvo said Kobylski completed his degree in the 1990s, so there was a chance his Illinois license could be denied, but he is taking classes “as backup.” Those would be completed by June.
“He’s been actively working for the last two weeks,” she said. “At this point … he’s very close.”
Neither the Davenport School Board nor HYA Associates, the search firm the district used, have concerns about Kobylski’s licensure, DeSalvo said, adding former superintendent Art Tate needed to take classes in human resources when he was hired.
“It’s very normal,” she said. “... We’re looking forward to him coming on board, and he’s working to make that happen as quickly as possible.”