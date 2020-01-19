Davenport symposium will examine impact of immigration raids and human trafficking

One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area will present a free symposium “Immigrants and Trafficking Among Us” from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
The event will feature presentations from speakers including:
- Nicole Novak, PhD., MSc, professor at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, Department of Community and Behavioral Health. She will share her research on the impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Iowa.
- The Rev. Trey Hegar, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Tammy Shull, a member of the church, who rallied their community to help those impacted by the May 2018 raid at the Midwest Precast Concrete plant in which 32 people were arrested.
- Shan Kargbo, director of Chains Interrupted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who will explain human trafficking, discuss signs to help recognize it and steps to take when it is suspected.
- Ken Croken, Scott County supervisor, who will address his visit to the Texas border to provide legal services to refugees and other asylum seekers detained at the Karnes County Family Residential Center.
- Margie Mejia-Caraballo, vice president of Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG), will offer a reading. The group is a charitable organization dedicated to social justice, empowerment, diversity, sustainability and community.
The symposium will close with a panel discussion involving the presenters.
For more information, contact Nora Dvorak, one of the event organizers, at dvoraknora@gmail.com. To register, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1149027055301062/.