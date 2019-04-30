Fisherman's blues for East Moline resident
The pool of water on Ricardo Castillo’s driveway is so deep that he can no longer park his pickup truck on it. It’s so deep that he’s almost able to fish in it, he jokes.
Castillo immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 26. He was a lawyer back home and now works at a Maid-Rite restaurant.
“I have not seen flooding this bad anywhere,” he said.
In northern Mexico, where Castillo is from, locals pray for rain.
But at his mobile home in East Moline, where Castillo has lived for 15 years, locals pray for the rain to stop.
He, too, would like for it to stop. Flooding makes impossible his favorite activity, fishing.
“Soon I’ll be fishing out here,” he said from his porch, miming a reeling motion above his watered-over driveway. “Until then we wait."
Animal Aid flooded by rain, not river
On Monday night, Vickie Sanders was so worried about rising floodwaters that she moved her nearly dozen dogs from the basement to the garage.
Sanders, the president of the Animal Aid Humane Society at 239 50th St. in Moline, wasn’t worried about floodwaters from the Mississippi River, which is poised to crest at record-breaking levels this week.
She was worried about rainwater that flowed down the hills in Moline and pooled in Animal Aid's backyard. A large pump about 400 feet behind the property prevents the water from pooling. But Sanders said that the pump must not have been activated, leading to a dangerous situation for the organization and its animals.
“If that pump cuts out, we’re going to be flooded,” she said. “We have to rely on the city. If they mess up, we’re in trouble.”
A Moline official said areas such as where Animal Aid is located are prone to flooding from rainwater flowing down from the hilltop. All of the city's pumps are now active, the official said.
On Tuesday, flooding had abated on Animal Aid's property. But Sanders remained wary of what continued rainfall might bring.
Sanders is trying to move Animal Aid to a two-acre plot near 41st Street and John Deere Road in Moline. A larger building would be more people- and animal-friendly, and the current building is old and cannot be expanded, she said.
The shelter needs funds and volunteers to make a transition happen, Sanders said. Donations can be made at the organization’s website.
“We really need help to get our new shelter built,” Vickie's husband, Ken Sanders, wrote on Facebook in light of the flooding.
On Campbell's Island, flooding a portent of new normal
What does normal look like? On Campbell’s Island, longtime resident Sharon Wren worries it will look more and more like this week: streets underwater, properties damp and boggy, and basements difficult if not impossible to use.
“We prepared for the worst,” she said. Wren has lived on Campbell’s Island for 20 years. Her house was built by her husband’s grandfather, who lived on the island for a half-century.
“Big, bad floods are starting to happen more often," Wren said. "My husband’s grandfather only had two in 50 years of living out here. We’ve had two in 20 years."
Wren is referring to the flood of 2001, which this year’s flooding has matched, she said.
“This is a disaster you can plan for,” she said. “We knew one of these days another would be coming."
East Moline bracing for flash floods
East Moline, like the rest of the Quad-Cities, has been battered by flooding. Dave Lambrecht, director of maintenance services, emphasized the positive. “We have power,” he said. “Everything has been looking really good.”
On Monday morning, more than 700 customers near 17th Avenue in East Moline experienced a power outage. Service had returned by early Monday evening.
The biggest problem now, Lambrecht said, is possible flash flooding. “The ground’s so saturated, it just can’t take no more.”
Lambrecht remembers the historic floods of 1993 and 2001. He thinks this one is “longer, more drawn-out.”
“With this rain, I don’t know what it’s going to do,” he said. “I don’t like to break records, I hope we don’t have to see it.
“Someone there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. But I haven’t seen it yet.”
For Moline, pumps a problem — and solution — near rivers
In Moline, the problem is with the pumps.
“Moline is basically a big hill with a river on either side of it,” explained Rodd Schick, general manager of Moline Municipal Services. As a result, areas at the bottom of the hill near the Mississippi or Rock rivers can get flooded, not necessarily because of the rivers, but from rainwater that runs down the hill.
The biggest problem area in Moline is River Drive, whole sections of which have been closed down in multiple municipalities.
To mitigate the flooding, Schick said, the city has four regular electric pump stations on the Mississippi and three additional pumps, which are gasoline-powered. This week, all seven have been in use nearly constantly. Thus, they require near-constant supervision.
“We’re sitting in really good shape for the crest tomorrow,” Schick said. “I think we’re through the worst of the rain, too. We hope that’s behind us.”
