Davenport tap trio earns Sprout Champions honor at Bill Riley Talent Search at the Iowa State Fair

A tap dance trio from Davenport captured a share of the Sprout Champions during competition at the 62nd annual Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Search this week.

Kinley Oberhaus, 10, Bayleigh Sieverding, 10, and Kinidi Struck, 10, all of Davenport, were Sprout champions for their tap dance.

Other Sprout champions were Catie Christenson, 12, of Urbandale, who performed a dance solo. Another tap trio also was named Sprout Champions. They were Monroe Eischeid, 10, of Manning, Elly Houston, 11, of Denison, and Sophie Hodne, 11, of Irwin.

Each summer since 1960, the Bill Riley Talent Search has allowed Iowa’s young talent to shine across the state each summer.

Acts competed statewide to qualify for this year’s talent search.

There are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts, ages 2-12, and Seniors, ages 13-21. The preliminaries are followed by semi-finals and then the selection of one senior champion.

Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, however they perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.