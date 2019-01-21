Davenport teen is third generation chimney sweep

DAVENPORT — Earl "Brady" Bunch IV graduated early last month, with his final day of class on Dec. 18 at Davenport North High School.
That night, he was already on the job at Falcon's Nest Chimney Sweeps, preparing for his future as the third generation of his family to perform such work.
“My dad (Earl Bunch III) got a job with Tony Barnett when he was about 14 and attending Smart Junior High," Brady Bunch said. "He kept working there and later bought the business.
"He actually trained my grandfather (Earl Bunch II) to sweep when Eagle's closed," the teen said. "I would ride around with them when I was little. And then, once I was 14, my dad put me to work.
"Now that I have graduated I will start my apprenticeship for two or three years."
Falcon’s Nest has been in the Bunch family since 1999, servicing chimneys in a 70-mile radius of the Quad-Cities.
"Going to work for Tony (Barnett) was one of the best things that ever happened to me," said Bunch's father. "It was like having two strict dads. I didn’t dare get in trouble, and I always had cash.
"Barnett started Falcon’s Nest in 1976 and was one of the first to be certified by the National Chimney Sweep Guild," he added. "I learned from one of the best."
Earl Bunch III said he began chimney sweeping in 1987 and soon was on roofs tearing down chimneys, learning masonry and doing repair work.
"I graduated from (Davenport) West in 2002, finished Scott Community (College) and then went on to St. Ambrose (University) to become an occupational therapist, to make my parents happy," he said. "But it wasn’t a good fit.
"I married my high school sweetheart and went back to chimney sweeping,” he said.
In 1999, Earl Bunch III bought the chimney sweep business and switched roles with Barnett.
"Tony stayed on six months before retiring," said Earl Bunch III. "By 2001, I became certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America."
In 2002, he hired his father, who worked with the firm for six years, and Josh Keeber from Milan, who still works for the firm on Saturdays.
"Now that Brady has entered the business, I will be able to schedule two-man jobs any day,” Earl Bunch III said.
Being certified as a chimney sweep is not required, he said, but it demonstrates his education.
"You have to learn from a sweep, and many are getting older," said Earl Bunch III. "Brady will be apprenticing with me for two or three years before he works on his own."
Along with chimney cleaning, the firm specializes in chimney caps, crowns, dryer vent cleaning, masonry repair, tuck pointing and video inspections.
"We also bat-proof and offer wildlife removal, so there is a lot to become proficient in," said Earl Bunch III.
He said it's good to have chimneys checked and cleaned once a year, suggesting the spring rather than the fall for the work that usually takes about an hour.
"Many people have the idea that a chimney is cleaned from the top, but actually, cleaning and inspecting is best done with a high intensity flashlight and from the bottom," the elder Bunch said.
Going from the top only allows cleaning above the damper. It is not only necessary to remove creosote — a flammable tar-like substance created as a byproduct of burning wood — but also check for cracks and animals that sometimes get in chimneys. He said all chimneys should be inspected before a home purchase.
While Bunch said he usually loves his job, he dislikes power cleaning when a chimney has been left uncleaned for too long and requires chemicals to remove the creosote.
Brady Bunch said his favorite part of the job is being on roofs in the summer. His least favorite part is getting up early.
Earl Bunch III said he relishes the idea of working with his son.
"He can drive; I will do paperwork," he said of his son. "Right now I work six days a week. I look forward to the day when he progresses and I take a few days off.
"When I had my dad working for me, it was a little different. It was difficult sometimes because he was not used to answering the phone while working," he said. "Dads are usually the bosses. When Brady gets his own truck he will answer the phone."