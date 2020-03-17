Davenport teens bask in Tuesday's sun and 'try to not worry'

Cooper Ellsworth sprinted out his cut Tuesday afternoon and ran a near-perfect slant pattern on the turf at Brady Street Stadium.

The 13-year-old was the smallest and youngest player in an impromptu football game made possible by the closure of high schools and colleges across Iowa and Illinois. But Cooper's age and size had nothing to do with his end zone drop of a shot thrown by an 18-year-old, bandana-wearing kid dubbed Baker Meatloaf.

"It was sun," Cooper said. "I swear. I couldn't see it."

A bunch of Davenport Central graduates started the game. They were home because colleges like Black Hawk, Mount Mercy and Coe have closed doors and postponed seasons in the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We all went to Central together and we're all home with nothing to do, so we figured we'd get together and throw a ball around," said 18-year-old Black Hawk student Zac Wirt. "We were playing and some kids showed up on bikes and asked to play with us.

"We figured they might as well get out here, too."

Those kids on bikes were Cooper and his 15-year-old brothers, red-headed twins named Garrett and Jacob. Both are in their first year at Davenport Central.