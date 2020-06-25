Davenport 'tiny homes' will be a duplex

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stakes are in the ground and building permits have been issued, but the two "tiny homes" that the faith-based nonprofit One Eighty expects to construct this summer in Davenport won't be quite as originally envisioned.

The homes — each around 400 square feet — will be built at 1117 and 1119 W. 7th St., and the goal had been to sell them to graduates of the One Eighty program as a way to promote independence and the neighborhood stability that comes with home ownership, Rusty Boruff, founder and director of One-Eighty, said.

Zoning had been a concern because most cities have minimum requirements for lot size and square footage. But when Davenport enacted major changes to its code in January of 2019, it eliminated square-footage and lots size requirements for single-family homes, so Boruff thought his "tiny home" plans would be in compliance.

He later learned the lot is zoned residential multi-family and new construction cannot be single-family. So, One Eighty is now proceeding with a duplex — two adjoining tiny homes, one facing north and the other south.

The project still will provide new housing, but the units will be rentals without the opportunity for home ownership that Boruff had hoped.