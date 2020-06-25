You are the owner of this article.
Davenport 'tiny homes' will be a duplex
BUILDING UP IN DAVENPORT

Davenport 'tiny homes' will be a duplex

  Updated
Stakes are in the ground and building permits have been issued, but the two "tiny homes" that the faith-based nonprofit One Eighty expects to construct this summer in Davenport won't be quite as originally envisioned.

The homes — each around 400 square feet — will be built at 1117 and 1119 W. 7th St., and the goal had been to sell them to graduates of the One Eighty program as a way to promote independence and the neighborhood stability that comes with home ownership, Rusty Boruff, founder and director of One-Eighty, said.

Zoning had been a concern because most cities have minimum requirements for lot size and square footage. But when Davenport enacted major changes to its code in January of 2019, it eliminated square-footage and lots size requirements for single-family homes, so Boruff thought his "tiny home" plans would be in compliance.

He later learned the lot is zoned residential multi-family and new construction cannot be single-family. So, One Eighty is now proceeding with a duplex — two adjoining tiny homes, one facing north and the other south.

The project still will provide new housing, but the units will be rentals without the opportunity for home ownership that Boruff had hoped.

"Home ownership is vital," he said. "This defeats the purpose of what needs to be done in this area. This is an area that desperately needs it (home ownership). But one battle at a time." 

Matt Flynn, senior planning manager for the city's planning and economic development department, said that while the vast majority of the city between Washington, Locust, Harrison and West 5th streets allows new single family construction, the area where One Eighty wants to build does not.

That area is zoned residential-multi-family, or R-MF, and "the City believes it is important to maintain these areas already zoned R-MF to support a variety of housing types and promote higher density development as well as single-family home ownership," he said in an email.

One Eighty owns a lot on West 8th Street that Boruff hopes will be the next "tiny home" location, although he doesn't know yet whether it will be free-standing or another duplex.

Meanwhile working through the process of building a house from scratch — new construction as opposed to renovations of existing structures — has served a great instructional purpose so that next time, One Eighty employees can be their own general contractors, Boruff said.

New construction is much different from renovating because it has different and more numerous code requirements. "New construction is a whole different game," he said. "There are plants (that have to be planted), water run-off issues — this is something we want to learn to do."

Steve Baumann, vice-president of Russell Construction, and Josh Arguello, of Streamline Architects, have been donating time to get the project off the ground and  "showing us the ropes," Boruff said.

Both have devoted "countless hours," Boruff said.

All told, the "tiny homes" duplex will cost about $25,000 in out-of-pocket expenses to build. Everything else has been donated.

In addition to the donation of time by Russell and Streamline, the Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary pledged to raising $15,000 "that got this thing kicked off," Boruff said.

"We needed an initial commitment to pursue this."

Wells Fargo also gave a monetary grant.

Other companies donating in-kind include Getz Concrete Construction Co., for the concrete slab upon which the houses will be built; Lowe's Home Improvement, for donations of lumber, windows, doors and appliances; Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., for the metal roof; Knilans' Furniture & Interiors, for everything relating to interior furnishings; Petersen Plumbing & Heating Co.; Iowa-American Water; Crawford Co., for the HVAC system; Shaw Electric; The Green Thumbers for landscaping, and Strauss Electrical, for lighting.

Housing is an integral component of One Eighty's mission because unstable living conditions can lead to back-sliding into old ways of homelessness, addiction, incarceration or domestic abuse, Boruff said.

092319-qct-qca-tiny-03.jpg

Rusty Boruff is the founder and director of One Eighty, a faith-based nonprofit that aims to help people turn their lives around. The organization is currently renovating three homes to provide housing for program participants and graduates, and expects to break into new construction this summer with the building of the city's first "tiny homes."

 JESSICA GALLAGHER,

Other One Eighty projects in the works

A $650,000 grant from a Federal Home Loan Bank is paying for three One Eighty renovation projects going on now.

Marquette Street: About $400,000 is going into a large, Victorian-era home on Marquette Street that currently houses 22 women enrolled in the organization's 14-month program aimed at turning lives around.

Work includes a new heating and air-conditioning system (its first air-conditioning system ever), plumbing and electrical systems, roof, windows, doors and an all-new kitchen. The home also is being fitted for handicapped accessibility and is getting a sprinkler system for safety.

Boruff estimates the work is 30-40% complete and should be finished in another six weeks.

This building was the first housing purchase One Eighty made in 2012. In past years, the home has been the site of Valley Shelter Homes, a shelter for needy and disadvantaged youth, and a location of Freedom Home Ministries of the USA.

Although it has a capacity for 22 residents, Boruff said "we will never house that many. It'll always be 15 or less."

• Warren Street: This is a "stability home" for women who have graduated from the One Eighty program but who need a sober environment and long-term support for addiction. It is intended for five or fewer residents.

Work here will cost $100,000 or less, including an heating-ventilation and air-conditioning system, repairs to the foundation and cosmetic upgrades.

One Eighty bought this property from Humility of Mary.

• West 5th Street: This will be a three-bedroom "stability home" for men; it was donated to One Eighty by a family trust and was in "horrible shape," Boruff said. "We call it the 'Vine House' because it was covered with vines. You couldn't even tell it was there."

The brick house has been gutted and is about 20% finished. Work is expected to cost $100,000 or less and will include all new drywall, all new plumbing and electrical — everything. 

Federal Home Loan Banks — from whom One Eighty received its grant for renovations — are 11 U.S. government-sponsored banks that provide reliable liquidity to member financial institutions to support housing finance and community investment, according to its website.

With their members, the FHLBanks represent the largest collective source of home mortgage and community credit in the United States. Legislation that created them was passed in 1932 during the Great Depression under the Herbert Hoover Administration.

One Eighty worked with American Bank & Trust to secure the grant.

What is One Eighty; how it works

The overall goal of One Eighty is to help people turn their lives around, which is what name refers to — a 180 degree turnaround.

This is accomplished through a highly structured, 14-month, faith-based program that includes 30 hours of work so that participants can learn a marketable skill and 25-30 hours of classes.

Classes address the five human needs that people need to succeed — physical, spiritual, mental, emotional and relational, Rusty Boruff, founder and director, said.

Physical refers to food, clothing and shelter, while relational refers to the people one chooses to associate with. Boruff has seen how falling in with the "wrong crowd" can lead to domestic abuse, addiction, incarceration or other paths that a person trying for a good life wants to avoid.

Participants often works as employees of One Eighty in its businesses such as snow removal, interior and exterior painting, cleaning and making caramels and candles. One Eighty established these businesses as part of its mission to "train and equip people to join the workforce."

The businesses provide the additional benefits of providing labor for One Eighty projects and helping to sustain the organization with any profit that might be left over, Boruff said.  

Participants live in One Eighty housing while enrolled in its program, with separate homes for men and women. "We want to create a safe environment for people who really want to change," he said.

After graduating, a participant may go out on his or her own, or they may stay in one of One Eighty's "stability housing" locations. 

"They may need long-term support for addiction," he said. "That's a life-long battle." 

All told, the organization has seven stability homes and three homes for people in the program, Boruff said.

The program's success rate is 91 percent, meaning that 91 percent of its 100 graduates have a job or a steady source of income and are addiction-free "or in the fight," Boruff said.

Boruff says he knows the success rate because One Eighty keeps in touch with graduates in one of three ways: through semi-regular alumni meetings (COVID-19 has impacted this), because some graduates are part of the organization's 24-person staff, or have their own enterprises; or because the graduates are in stability housing.

One Eighty is located on the former campus of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 601 N. Marquette St., that included a school, rectory and convent. In later years, the school was Holy Trinity, then Marquette Academy.

Today the church is a community center, the school is an achievement center and the convent and rectory are used for housing.

It has an annual budget of $795,000 not including its One Eighty  businesses. With those, the budget is $1.3 million, Boruff said.

One Eighty is supported by grants, donations from individuals, businesses and about 80 churches and from the 8 percent profit it makes from its businesses.

Rent to own: In addition to its own housing, One Eighty has started a rent to own affordable housing program in the area of Madison Elementary School.

It has bought from the city two homes in the Madison area that it renovated and is renting out to Madison area families. This is a way of promoting affordable home ownership in an area of town that severely lacks owner-occupied homes, Boruff said. One Eighty partners with the school district to find potential families.

Rent is about $650 per month and after 10 years, on average, families will have the opportunity to buy them for $500, Boruff said.

