Davenport to add $9.5 million UV system for cleaner water

The DNR consent order dates to 2013 when the state and the city agreed that 'raw sewage' could be dumped into the Mississippi during times of flooding and heavy rains, as long as the city began making improvements to eventually eliminate such overflows.

The dumping occurs because so much storm water infiltrates the sanitary sewer lines leading to the Davenport plant that operators have to ratchet down the gate that lets water in or risk being swamped.

But this closure creates pressure upstream as water backs up.

To relieve that pressure — thus protecting the plant and preventing backups into people's homes and businesses — the city of Bettendorf pumps some of its sanitary sewer water into its storm sewer system that ultimately finds its way into the Mississippi.

A $10.5 million sewer project going on now in Davenport will help alleviate storm water from getting to the plant by disconnecting an old 1930s sanitary sewer pipe that regularly was infiltrated with storm water and use only the 1970s sanitary line. Then, storm water will either make its way into the ground where it will be absorbed, or will find its way into storm sewer connections that empty into the river. But wherever it goes, it will not go into the plant, Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director, said.