Davenport to add $9.5 million UV system for cleaner water

The water Davenport discharges into the Mississippi River from its wastewater treatment plant is going to get cleaner.
The city is now seeking bids for what it expects will be the $9.5 million installation of an ultraviolet light system that will reduce the amount of pathogens, bacteria and E. coli bacteria in water being discharged from the plant and into the river.
This additional layer of disinfection is a requirement of a consent order from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as well as of the city's next federal NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit that is required from the Environmental Protection Agency of entities discharging water into streams and rivers.
The contract for installation is expected to be awarded in June, with construction beginning in July or August and the system to be operating in March of 2022, Dan Miers, manager of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, said.
A building will be constructed over the pipe coming out of the plant. The water will be intercepted and pushed through two channels with ultraviolet lights. The ultraviolet rays will break down and kill the pathogens, Miers explained.
The system will not operate during December, January and February because the goal is reduce pathogens during times when there would be human contact with the water, and none is assumed during those winter months, Miers said.
The DNR consent order dates to 2013 when the state and the city agreed that 'raw sewage' could be dumped into the Mississippi during times of flooding and heavy rains, as long as the city began making improvements to eventually eliminate such overflows.
The dumping occurs because so much storm water infiltrates the sanitary sewer lines leading to the Davenport plant that operators have to ratchet down the gate that lets water in or risk being swamped.
But this closure creates pressure upstream as water backs up.
To relieve that pressure — thus protecting the plant and preventing backups into people's homes and businesses — the city of Bettendorf pumps some of its sanitary sewer water into its storm sewer system that ultimately finds its way into the Mississippi.
A $10.5 million sewer project going on now in Davenport will help alleviate storm water from getting to the plant by disconnecting an old 1930s sanitary sewer pipe that regularly was infiltrated with storm water and use only the 1970s sanitary line. Then, storm water will either make its way into the ground where it will be absorbed, or will find its way into storm sewer connections that empty into the river. But wherever it goes, it will not go into the plant, Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director, said.
During the past 12 years, the city of Bettendorf has discharged untreated water into the river 47 times to relieve pressure in the system.
But City Administrator Decker Ploehn noted that simple numbers can be misleading, because each event is counted as one no matter its duration.
In March of this year, for example, there was discharge for about five hours after a 4½-rain and that counted as one.
But also counting as one was the nearly 30 days' of discharge that occurred during the 2019 record flood.
So looking at the total number of gallons discharged during each event is more telling. In March, 6.7 million gallons were discharged. In 2019, 447.5 million gallons were discharged.
