Davenport to add four electric buses to its fleet by early 2024

Davenport will use federal grant dollars to step into a new era of public transportation, adding electric buses to its fleet for the first time.

The City of Davenport has been awarded $4,874,993 by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which will go toward purchasing four battery electric buses and the equipment for three charging stations. According to the FTA FY22 Bus and Low- and No-Emission Grant, the buses will replace older diesel buses and serve routes with the most riders starting in early 2024.

Davenport Transit Operations Manager Marla Miller said the city has held the goal of shifting its public transportation from diesel to electric for a while, and these funds are acting as a launchpad. There are currently 21 buses in operation — with the purchase of three new diesel buses this year, the four electric buses in 2024 replacing older diesel buses and the doing away with buses that have reached their end, the size of the fleet will ultimately stay the same.

"The future is obviously right in front of us, and these are the very first [electric buses] for Davenport," Miller said. "That's why we're so stoked to be to be awarded this grant."

According to a news release from the FTA, the grant program — funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — distributed $1.66 billion across the U.S. to transit operations, territories and states for buses and bus facilities.

The Iowa Department of Transportation also received two grants through the program, one equaling $12 million that will go towards buying new buses, cutaways and vans for 26 transit agencies and another, almost $16 million, funding the purchase of battery electric buses and charging stations for one urban and four rural transit agencies.

“With today's awards, we’re helping communities across America – in cities, suburbs, and rural areas alike – purchase more than 1,800 new buses, and most of them are zero-emission,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a news release. “Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this announcement means more good jobs for people across the country, cleaner air in our communities, and more affordable and reliable options to help people get to where they need to go.”

Davenport's transit project will also be funded with $160,000 from MidAmerican Energy, $25,000 from the Regional Development Authority and up to $675,000 of its own money, Miller said.

Next steps include contracting with a vendor and ordering the buses, installing charging equipment at the bus barn and mechanic area and training drivers on how to operate and maintain the buses. The city will conduct an in-house study of where the buses would be best implemented. Whether that means changing routes, Miller couldn't yet say.

She can, however, guarantee that people will enjoy the ride. An electric bus tour the city held in March was met with plenty of interest.

"The staff did a great job, and the citizens and the riders are going to see a big change when this comes through," Miller said.