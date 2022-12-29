Davenport to halt mailing of recycling and bulky waste calendar

The City of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program for the 2023 season.

Instead of mailing the calendar to residents, the city will have them available for pickup through Jan. 3 at each of the Davenport Public Library branches, Davenport Public Works Center, Davenport City Hall, the River’s Edge and any Davenport Hy-Vee Customer Service department, according to a news release.

Calendars will also feature both the north and south routes, rather than offering different calendars for each route. The north route is lined in purple, and the south route is green.

“It will be important for residents picking up a replacement calendar to record the route information from their existing calendar," stated Davenport Communications and Preparedness Manager Robbin Dunn in the release. "We recommend circling your route color on the new calendar as a permanent reminder."

Other ways to track waste pickup routes and schedules are available online at www.davenportiowa.com/solidwaste and the Go All in QC app.

Residents will also be required to use stickers for extra garbage bags outside the cart between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2023, a change from the city allowing up to three extra bags without stickers after the holiday. After Christmas, residents will be able to place up to five extra bags outside without a sticker.

“We changed the extra bag allowance based on community use," said Public Works Operations Superintendent Todd Jones. "Few used the allowance after Thanksgiving, but we find many in need of the allowance after the Christmas holiday.”