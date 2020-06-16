Davenport to hold fireworks show on July 3
Fireworks are seen coming from the Rock Island Arsenal over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday.

Davenport will hold a fireworks display on July 3.

Citing "outcry" from the community after Red, White & Boom was canceled by concerns of COVID-19, the city council and city staff has decided to hold Star-Spangled Extravaganza at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3 along the Davenport riverfront.

"Please come and enjoy while social distancing," Mayor Mike Matson said in a news release.

Additional details will be released at a later date.

Bettendorf is expected to host its fireworks display, as usual, on July 4, although the day-long street fest with food, music, vendors and children's activities has been canceled.

The traditional parade is still up for discussion, and may be decided at tonight's city council meeting.

