Visitors to Red, White and Boom! on Wednesday cannot park in Centennial Park because of heavy mud and silt deposits left over from Davenport's historic flooding event.
Traditionally, the city has allowed event attendees to park vehicles on the grass in the park to watch the annual fireworks display commemorating Independence Day. This year, no vehicular traffic will be permitted south of the railroad tracks at Marquette and Gaines streets.
The SkyBridge, also a popular viewing area, is closed for repairs, and will be unavailable.
Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said Tuesday that visitors may still come visit the park and bring lawn chairs to see the show.
Some on-street parking will continue to be available in the downtown area, and the Florian Keen or River’s Edge parking lots are available free of charge. Free parking will also be available in the city's parking ramps after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Davenport encourages show watchers to consider other viewing areas throughout the Quad-Cities, including Modern Woodmen Park, which will be available free of charge; the Rock Island Arsenal, though a photo ID will be required for access, or Schweibert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. Marquette Boat Ramp and launching area will be available to boaters.
The fireworks show is scheduled to begin 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.