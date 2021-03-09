Davenport to use portion of public housing sale to kick start Juvenile Assessment Center

City officials said the one-time funding from the sale of The Heritage offers the best chance to move the concept from conversation to reality.

"We know we can't solve this problem ourselves," Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, who serves on the task force, added. "It's going to take (Scott County), Bettendorf, the whole region and many partners to solve this issue. We can't do this alone. We've got to get everybody together, but somebody has to be the first one in."

The goal is to create a one-stop-shop where police can take juvenile offenders for needs assessments, and where youth and families seeking help can access and navigate an array of local services available under one roof.

"Ideally, law enforcement would be able to put youthful offenders and their families in contact with staff clinicians, and intervention can begin even before court hearings begin," according to a city memo.

Actually creating a center and incorporating law enforcement, however, will take longer to launch, said Sarah Ott, city of Davenport chief strategy officer.