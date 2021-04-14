Davenport trades lower lease payment for more control over baseball stadium renovations

The owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits will pay about $125,000 less in yearly rent to lease Davenport's minor league stadium under a new agreement city officials argue will give the city more control and influence over future stadium improvements.

Davenport aldermen voted 9-1 Wednesday to approve a new 10-year lease agreement with Main Street Iowa LLC, the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group, for the use of Modern Woodmen Park.

The new lease calls for an annual lease payment of $150,000 a year to the city, a significant drop from the $275,000 annual payment included in the Main Street Baseball's current lease with the city.

City Administrator Corri Spiegel said the lower lease payment was a trade off in exchange for the city gaining more control and a say over future improvements made to the stadium.

"And an acknowledgement that Major League Baseball put a whole lot of new requirements on the minor league teams," Spiegel said.

Previously, "if the team wanted a project and they had funding available, regardless of what the project was and how the city felt about the project, they could do the project," Spiegel said.