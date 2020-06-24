Davenport tree-carver chisels a new crane

The tree was delivered to Gleich's workshop — a former farm building that he rents from prominent Scott County farmer John Maxwell — and for about 2½ years, it just sat.

Even though Gleich had retired from teaching in 2009, he was busy with commissions and life in general and it wasn't until this past winter and then the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic that he began to make significant progress.

He's pleased with how this version is unfolding. "I think it's going to show very well," he said.

What he's learned

When he's finished carving, he will have the piece treated with insecticide so that any grubs still inside do not live to eat holes in the wood. That is a precautionary lesson he learned the hard way.

And instead of coating it with Spar brand marine varnish as he did in the beginning of his career, he will treat it with Cabot brand Australian timber oil that penetrates the wood instead of simply lying on top. Gleich found that if water somehow penetrates varnish, it will pop up the finish.