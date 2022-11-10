Davenport Veterans Day parade and Silvis celebration ceremony

Parade Marshall is Lieutenant General Antonio A. Aguto Jr. Commanding General. First United States Army. Following the parade will be a ceremony at the flagpoles of the Scott County Courthouse led by Mayor Mike Matson, U.S. Army Retired. Invocation by Fr. William Kneemiller U.S. Army Retired. Speaker will be First Army Command Sgt. Major John P. McDwyer. There will be a rifle volley, taps presentation of wreath to conclude the ceremony.