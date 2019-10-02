The German American Heritage Center is offering its third annual "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours every Friday and Saturday in October, focusing on ghost stories, mysteries and murder.
Tickets cost $8, with participants to meet at the center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The tours are about 1.3 miles long and last about 1½ hours. Three to five tours are offered each day, with times listed on the center's Facebook page.
The hours for this weekend, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5, are 4-5 p.m., 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to noon, 11 a.m. to noon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The tours have been wildly popular since they debuted, and every year center personnel aims to incorporate new stories.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. Because tours have limited spots dependent on the number of guides available, participants are encouraged to purchase in advance as walk-ins are not guaranteed.
For questions, call 563-322-8844.