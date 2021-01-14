Davenport wants more cops on the street. Here's what they're asking of Iowa lawmakers

The new tax levy would be subject to a reverse referendum, whereby residents could petition for a vote to overturn the increase.

State Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, sits on the tax writing House Ways and Means Committee. Kurth said she supports the city's proposal, or raising the tax levy cap, for Iowa's largest cities she said "are reaching a crisis point in violence."

Any increase, though, should be restricted to large communities, such as Davenport, Des Moines and Waterloo, and accompany expanded police de-escalation training and violence-prevention measures like neighborhood and community policing and mental health resources, Kurth said.

She has been a proponent of so-called "red flag" or risk assessment gun control laws that have failed to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature. Such measures would permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves, providing law enforcement another tool to help curb gun violence, Kurth said.

Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, serves on the House Public Safety Committee. Paustian said he has not seen a specific proposal, but in general does not favor raising property taxes.