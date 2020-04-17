Davenport will demolish two homes in the Hamburg Historic District. One city leader is calling it 'shameful.'

News that Davenport plans to demolish eight properties, including two vacant homes in the Hamburg Historic District, set off a spirited discussion among City Council about how the city proactively and reactively handles abandoned properties.
Some on council were adamant that vacancies and demolitions represented a “failure” of local government, stressing the city needs to do more to prevent vacant properties in the first place. Others said demolition was necessary as a last resort to remove a handful of dilapidated and dangerous structures that have been vacant for years.
The two homes that touched off the discussion are 814 W. 8th St. and 816 W. 8th St., in Davenport’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The city has considered tearing them down for more than five years. Now they and six other properties are slated for demolition.
The city does not own all of the properties but can demolish them under nuisance abatement laws. Vacant properties can pose problems to public safety, including as a fire risk or as a shelter for illegal activity, and to the public purse. Studies have shown that costs to maintain and protect a single vacant property can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.
After demolition, the empty property typically goes up to a county tax sale because the owner hasn’t paid off the demolition lien, City Public Works Director Nicole Gleason explained.
The demolitions rankled Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, who represents the Gold Coast. Meginnis previously served on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and said the properties are on the Hamburg Historic District National Register.
“One of these properties is a cottage that dates back to the 1880s. It’s a failure of the city of Davenport to continually not deal with this problem and let properties fall into such decay that they are too difficult to rehab,” Meginnis said. “I would like to see a day we aren’t demolishing anything.”
In particular, Meginnis wants the city to exercise its authority under state law 657A.10A, "Abandoned or Unsafe Buildings: Abatement by Rehabilitation," which allows cities to get the title to an abandoned property if approved by a court. That is often a better option, Meginnis said, than demolishing a structure and creating a vacant lot that later poses problems of its own, such as overgrown grass that becomes an unsightly blemish on a neighborhood.
Plus, it’s no guarantee that something will replace the torn-down structure. Vacant lots where a single-family dwelling once stood can be difficult or expensive to redevelop. Demolitions also aren't free and can be a drain on public resources.
Kyle Gripp, alderman at-large, said he believed none of the money from a recent city revitalization program went to new builds on a vacant lot in the central city. “It’s very difficult to incentivize someone to build on a vacant lot in an older neighborhood for a number of reasons that we’re trying to get at,” he said. “Once you lose those houses, you don’t get them back.”
Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, cheered the demolitions as a sign of progress and pushed back against Meginnis.
“It’s shameful to be bleeping the city for not addressing nuisance properties that bring down neighborhoods,” Ambrose said. “If there were an unlimited amount of money, maybe these things could’ve been saved. But to say it’s shameful that the city let this happen, I think that’s wrong.”
Gleason, of Public Works, said the city maintains a demolition list of about 40 properties, which are ranked by criteria including safety and nuisance complaints. "We have a logical way of scoring and prioritizing," she said.
The demolition list of roughly 40 properties is updated every spring. City staff believe Davenport has 286 vacant homes, Gleason added.
Mayor Mike Matson stressed the demolition process is lengthy and deliberative.
“We don’t demo stuff right away. We take years to go through this,” Matson said. “This is not a quick action. In these cases, this has been more than five years, many more than that, talking about these and trying to get people to take them over.
“They deteriorate, and it’s a soreness,” Matson added. “I think everybody would probably like to keep every property available and up and squared away. But we don’t have every penny to do that. We try to reach out to folks and entities to help with that.”
The council will vote on Wednesday whether to approve a demolition contract with Holst Trucking & Excavating of LeClaire.
Ambrose, impressed with what he called a “fair price to have these properties removed,” encouraged staff “to get some more properties removed if the price is this good.”
For Meginnis, though, demolition isn’t always the best answer. She said she’d vote for the contract, but she implored the city to exercise its options under law 657A.10A.
It’s part of what she sees as a larger problem of disinvestment in the city’s core urban neighborhoods.
“We continue to say we need to do something, and we continue to fall back,” she said. “When you drive through the neighborhoods south of Locust, the empty lots represent failure — failure by the city on a continuing basis, for decades. The only way we can do better is accept that we have failed as a city.
“These two properties in the Gold Coast never had a chance. It’s shameful that this city continues to talk about doing this,” she added. “When you see an empty lot, it’s a failure. Let’s not forget that.”
Photos: Iowa Historic Homes
The Quad-Cities and surrounding region has been home to pioneers, explorers, lumber barons, bankers, entrepreneurs, farmers, factory workers, politicians, attorneys, judges and gangsters. The famous and the infamous have built homes from the modest to mansions. Here are some unique homes in Iowa. Some are still standing and others stand now only in memory.