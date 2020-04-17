Davenport will demolish two homes in the Hamburg Historic District. One city leader is calling it 'shameful.'

Kyle Gripp, alderman at-large, said he believed none of the money from a recent city revitalization program went to new builds on a vacant lot in the central city. “It’s very difficult to incentivize someone to build on a vacant lot in an older neighborhood for a number of reasons that we’re trying to get at,” he said. “Once you lose those houses, you don’t get them back.”

Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, cheered the demolitions as a sign of progress and pushed back against Meginnis.

“It’s shameful to be bleeping the city for not addressing nuisance properties that bring down neighborhoods,” Ambrose said. “If there were an unlimited amount of money, maybe these things could’ve been saved. But to say it’s shameful that the city let this happen, I think that’s wrong.”

Gleason, of Public Works, said the city maintains a demolition list of about 40 properties, which are ranked by criteria including safety and nuisance complaints. "We have a logical way of scoring and prioritizing," she said.

The demolition list of roughly 40 properties is updated every spring. City staff believe Davenport has 286 vacant homes, Gleason added.

Mayor Mike Matson stressed the demolition process is lengthy and deliberative.