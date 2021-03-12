Davenport will get nearly $40M in coronavirus stimulus funds

The Iowa Quad-Cities region could receive more than $104 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan to help replace lost revenues, assist families and small businesses, and invest in high-speed internet, water and sewer upgrades.
A bulk of that funding, an estimated more than $73 million, would flow to the city of Davenport and Scott County, according to local government officials and congressional estimates.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law Thursday.
Included in the package is $350 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The State of Iowa is expected to receive $2.69 billion in stimulus relief. A portion will be redirected to cities and counties.
How specifically that funding would be utilized by communities in the Iowa Quad-Cities, however, remains uncertain.
"Davenport’s preliminary allocation is $39.82 (million), but we have not yet received final confirmation on this number or our amount for transit operations," Davenport Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt responded in an email. "We are currently only aware of very loose guidelines around actually expending these funds, and we need much more further clarification on legal uses before making full-scale recommendations. We look forward to receiving confirmation on our allocation amount in the near-term and are excited about what these funds could mean for growing and investing in our community."
City leaders have been able to avoid large-scale reductions in staffing and service delivery and maintain a high credit rating during the pandemic.
However, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the additional funding could help "fuel" more assistance for small businesses and residents struggling to pay rent and mortgage bills, and reimburse the city for COVID-19-related mitigation costs incurred by the city's public safety, transit and other departments.
"We're very appreciative and excited to receive this funding," Matson said. "We're going to take a little time to make sure we put the money to good use for Davenport. The pandemic has been rough on so many people. Cities are on the front lines to help with people and businesses that have been struggling or hurt by the pandemic."
Davenport previously received roughly $3.5 million in COVID-relief-related funding, including $2.4 million from the State of Iowa’s Government Relief Fund. Those funds have been used to support city transit operations, public safety salaries, airport operations, purchase personal protective equipment, and to make necessary security upgrades to city facilities.
Additionally, the city provided $1.5 million in relief funds to help residents and businesses affected by COVID-19, including small business, rental and mortgage assistance.
"We're appreciative that (Congress) finally got some money to the folks that work in the cities that have the direct impact, and, quite frankly, doing the yeoman's work on the ground to help folks through the pandemic," Matson said.
Scott County officials anticipate receiving an estimated $33.54 million under the relief bill. City of Bettendorf officials estimate receiving about $5.07 million.
Like the city of Davenport, both Scott County and Bettendorf officials are still assessing and seeking guidance and clarification as to how much funding they would receive and how those dollars could be spent.
Counties and cities would have until the end of 2024 to spend the money.
Broadly, the bill authorizes state and local governments to spend the new stimulus dollars for four main purposes, including:
- Providing economic recovery assistance aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries hard hit by the pandemic, such as tourism, hospitality and travel
- Funding government services that have been curtailed as a result of lost tax and fee revenue caused by the pandemic
- Making "necessary investments" in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure
- Providing premium pay for essential workers
"We haven’t dialed in any plans yet, but expect to do a mix of those things," said Jason Schadt, finance director for the City of Bettendorf. "We're having those discussions right now. Once we have better idea of what we’re going to get, we hope to put into action (a city spending plan) pretty quickly. We’re waiting on further guidance before we commit to anything."
Scott County budget director David Farmer said currently only a fraction -- roughly $1 million -- of the more than $33 million in estimated stimulus funding Scott County could apply for would help replace revenue lost as a result of the pandemic.
Scott County also does not operate a water or sewer utility. However, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency is working with Iowa America Water and Genesis Health System to install a backup well system to handle future flooding, but it was not clear whether that project would qualify for funding under the relief bill, Farmer said.
Additionally, Scott County does not provide small-business or broadband assistance programs, which would require the county to develop "a program from the ground up for some of these categories," Farmer said.
The county could possibly develop a request for proposal process to help telecommunications companies in Scott County with broadband expansion plans, but "broadband is not a current program of the county," he said.
"We will be reviewing over the coming months on how best to utilize the dollars for the entire county," Framer said. "We’re looking to utilize the dollars as best we can to financially move out of this pandemic. We’re definitely appreciative of the assistance. We’ll be as appreciative once we get more vaccines in arms and can return to some sense of normalcy. But we’re excited about the possibilities here and judging how best to utilize the funding."