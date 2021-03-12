Davenport will get nearly $40M in coronavirus stimulus funds

"We haven’t dialed in any plans yet, but expect to do a mix of those things," said Jason Schadt, finance director for the City of Bettendorf. "We're having those discussions right now. Once we have better idea of what we’re going to get, we hope to put into action (a city spending plan) pretty quickly. We’re waiting on further guidance before we commit to anything."

Scott County budget director David Farmer said currently only a fraction -- roughly $1 million -- of the more than $33 million in estimated stimulus funding Scott County could apply for would help replace revenue lost as a result of the pandemic.

Scott County also does not operate a water or sewer utility. However, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency is working with Iowa America Water and Genesis Health System to install a backup well system to handle future flooding, but it was not clear whether that project would qualify for funding under the relief bill, Farmer said.

Additionally, Scott County does not provide small-business or broadband assistance programs, which would require the county to develop "a program from the ground up for some of these categories," Farmer said.