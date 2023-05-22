A Davenport woman faces charges of having two unrestrained infants in her vehicle as she drove while intoxicated.

Scott County authorities have charged Telisa L. Walker, 36, with two counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person; operating while under the influence – first offense; and possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense, according to court records. The neglect or abandonment counts are felonies while the other two are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from a Sunday-night traffic stop involving a 2012 GMC Acadia southbound on Highway 61 near the Davenport Municipal Airport.

The trooper stopped the Acadia because it was going 100 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to the court records.

During the stop, an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw a man in the backseat, holding one of the babies, while the other infant was in a carrier in the front passenger seat, but was not secured in its harness, court records state.

Walker agreed to field sobriety tests and failed several, court records state. A preliminary breath test showed she had a breath alcohol content of 0.144 and a subsequent test indicated a content of 0.121.

During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana and, as a result, authorities searched the Acadia, records state. They found a knotted sandwich baggie with marijuana in it.

Walker’s bond has been set at $25,000 and she remained in custody Monday afternoon, according to the Scott County Jail website.

She made her initial appearance on Monday morning and her next hearing has been set for June 1, court records state.

