A pedestrian suffered broken bones early Monday when a pickup truck struck her as she walked on a Davenport sidewalk — an act police say was intentional.

The injured person, who was not identified, sustained broken bones in both legs, according to Scott County court records. She will require surgery to recover from at least some of the injuries.

The collision occurred at 3:53 a.m. in the 1400 block of Clay Street and authorities allege it was a deliberate act, according to county court records.

Jhaide A. Gay, 24, of Davenport, is accused of being the driver of the Chevrolet pickup. She is accused of intentionally driving onto the sidewalk to hit the person.

As a result of the allegation, she has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, court records state. Gay also faces several traffic citations: driving while license under suspension, no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate.

Gay remained in custody as of late Monday morning, according to the Scott County Jail website. To be released, she would have to post a $10,000 cash-only bond.

She made her first appearance in court Monday morning, and Gay’s next hearing has been set for March 30, court records state.