Davenport woman died after beating, husband sentenced

The man who beat and strangled his wife in their Davenport home last year is to serve up to 10 years for manslaughter and up to five years for domestic abuse.

Casey Klemme, 39, also was sentenced Friday to up to five years for the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He entered a plea deal that reduced his original charge of murder in the second degree to manslaughter.

The combined 20-year maximum sentence is to include credit for the months he has spent in the Scott County Jail related to the July 26, 2019 death of his wife, Tiffany Klemme, 39.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She died as the result of multiple blows to the head by her husband of 16 years, records show.

Davenport police responded to a domestic call at the Klemmes' home at 6903 Oak St. They found Tiffany Klemme on the floor, and her husband admitted to grabbing and pushing her and was heard yelling that he was "choking" her, police said.