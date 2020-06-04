Davenport woman wins $10,000 lottery prize

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLIVE, Iowa — A Davenport woman scratched off a lottery ticket her husband bought for her and won a $10,000 lottery prize.

Kathryn Smith won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Money Ball” scratch game. Her husband, Scott, bought the winning ticket at Casey’s, 1691 W. 53rd St. in Davenport, and dropped it off at home before running more errands.

Smith, 52, who works as a clerk at a different Quad-City store, said she at first didn’t believe her eyes when she scratched off the game’s second top prize. She said she showed the ticket to her son, who verified it was a big winner, and then she called her husband with the news.

“I called him and said, ‘You might want to pull over for this because I’ve got some news for you,’ ” Smith recalled with a laugh. “ ‘We just won $10,000!’ ”

Smith, who claimed her prize on Tuesday at the lottery's Cedar Rapids regional office, said she and her husband have several plans for their winnings.

“He’s going to build up his plow truck and get some stuff going on it,” she said. “We’re using it on the grandkids, and a couple little things that we wouldn’t normally get.”

Money Ball is a $2 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.22 and seven top prizes of $10,000.

Quad-City Times​

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0