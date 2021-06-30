Davenport woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

A Davenport woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Stephanie Holt won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Kwik Shop, 201 W. 53rd St. in Davenport, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30 and 38 top prizes of $100,000.
For more information, visit ialottery.com.
