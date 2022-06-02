 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport woman wins $50,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

  • 0
iowa-lottery

A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 lottery prized off an “Explore Iowa” scratch game, the Iowa Lottery announced Thursday.

Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison St., in Davenport.

Sanders claimed her prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

“Explore Iowa” is a $5 scratch game that feathers 10 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.87.

Players of “Explore Iowa” can enter non-winning tickets into the lottery’s “Explore Iowa Play it Again” promotion through 9:59 a.m. Sept. 13. The promotion will award $275,000 in Polaris gift certificates and $125,000 in cash prizes. For rules and complete details visit ialottery.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News