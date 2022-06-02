Davenport woman wins $50,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 lottery prized off an “Explore Iowa” scratch game, the Iowa Lottery announced Thursday.

Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison St., in Davenport.

Sanders claimed her prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

“Explore Iowa” is a $5 scratch game that feathers 10 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.87.

Players of “Explore Iowa” can enter non-winning tickets into the lottery’s “Explore Iowa Play it Again” promotion through 9:59 a.m. Sept. 13. The promotion will award $275,000 in Polaris gift certificates and $125,000 in cash prizes. For rules and complete details visit ialottery.com.

