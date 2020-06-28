Davenport women miss - by inches - being struck by driver who rammed squad car in Rock Island

"Officers were trying to arrest a violent felon on a warrant by U.S. Marshals," DeRudder said.

Officers, who surrounded the vehicle pounded on it to get the driver to stop, were not injured, he said, and there were no other reports of injuries.

There was no gunfire, he said.

The two women were right behind the squad car when it was struck.

"There's a T intersection there," Murphey said. "We were heading south and making our way toward the stop sign."

"We heard a 'boom' when he first backed into the police car."

"He missed us by inches," said Murphey, who said her friend drove up a little on the curb while the other driver went around them.

"The car in front of him had to go into reverse to get out of his way," Murphey said.

She is surprised at how many people were in the area.

"Last night is the only night I have seen that many people around," she said. "There were people everywhere.

DeRudder would not elaborate on other details about the warrant.

DeRudder asked anyone with information about the disturbance to call Rock Island police at 309-732-2677.

