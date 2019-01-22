A Quad-City professional wrestler will “go medieval” on an episode of a new History Channel show.
Marek Brave (Nick Morrill) 32, of Davenport, will appear on an episode of “Knight Fight,” which begins Wednesday. He does not know on which episode he will be featured.
Brave, who runs The Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy along with WWE wrestler Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez), responded to a casting call from an agency in Los Angeles seeking contestants for the show.
“I had never heard of armored combat,” Brave said. “Initially, I laughed it off.” The group sought contestants with an athletic background.
Brave, who played football in high school, watched some online videos of the competition, and decided to apply when he realized this wasn’t live-action role playing but real full-contact sport, complete with 80 pounds of body armor and real steel weapons. “The only restriction is you can’t stab someone,” he said.
Grave participated in Skype and phone interviews while the field of participants was whittled down. “They liked that I had 14 years of experience in somewhat of a fighting field,” he said.
Filming was in July in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. “We shot in a warehouse. Essentially, it was a circular bull pen,” he said. “There was crushed gravel on the floor.” Six competitors participate in one-minute rounds in what is referred to as a melee, he said.
“It’s every man for himself. You’re encouraged to go all out,” he said. Also, once you get knocked down, you’re encouraged to get back up and keep fighting.”
That’s not as easy as it might seem. “Every time you fall down, the dust and the dirt goes up in your helmet and fills your mask,” he said.
The final round is one on one, “kind of like ‘Chopped’ (a televised chef competition) in a way,” he said.
The night before the fight, he discovered he was the only rookie in the field of six. All the others had participated in armored combat previously. “At that point, I was pretty nervous,” he admits. But he figured “I’m already here. I’m already done with my (armor) fitting. I think I’m a pretty tough guy.”
He joined in the melee with a four-foot battle ax, while other participants used steel swords, short swords, maces and shields.
The competition was physically demanding, he said, but he’d do it again. He was invited to train with a Des Moines armored combat group, but his responsibilities at the gym, where he is a head trainer who also screens applicants from all over the world, prevented him from accepting.
“I would love to do it again,” he said. “These guys are legitimate athletes.”