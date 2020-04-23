Davenport's Beaux Arts Fair goes virtual next month

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The spring Beaux Arts Fair will move from Davenport to the internet next month because of COVID-19.

On May 9 and 10, participating local and regional artists will feature their work online at beauxartsfair.com, where shoppers may visit the “Meet the Artists” page to peruse items and purchase directly from vendors, according to a news release.

“This will be the first time the fair has gone virtual, but it is necessary given the current situation with COVID-19,” said Beaux Arts organizer Vicki Rocker, in the release. “It’s important to us to bring some normalcy to the community even if it’s not exactly what people are used to. Plus, it supports the arts.”

Artists will offer everything from jewelry, pottery and stained glass to fine furniture, sculpture and more, according to the release.

Established in 1967, the Beaux Arts Fair is one of the longest-running art fairs in the Midwest, the release states. Proceeds from the fair benefit the Figge Art Museum.

