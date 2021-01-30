Davenport's diva: Margherita Roberti sang on world stage

She sang the role of more Verdi heroines than any singer in history. Her favorite, she once said, was Lady McBeth, in Naples, under the direction of Franco Zeffirelli, later director of the movie "Romeo and Juliet." Nobis sang only leads, no supporting roles.

And she received an honor from the Italian government similar to knighthood, an official recognition given to prominent people who brought knowledge of Italy to others and who contributed with their profession to making Italy better known.

Demanding career, home to Davenport

Opera required her to be tough.

"I suppose if I'd had any idea of what work it would involve, I never would have studied for an operatic career," she once said.

"There is only one person who answers for you. Yourself. When you are on the stage, it is you against the world. The audience doesn't care if your mother died yesterday, if your brother is an alcoholic, if you have diarrhea or if you are tired from having gone to a lovely party the night before. If you don't deliver the performance they expect, that's it for your career."

She also said she was never much thrilled or impressed with her name in lights.