Davenport's diva: Margherita Roberti sang on world stage

In December 1988, an internationally known opera star with the stage name Margherita Roberti came out of retirement to perform as a soloist with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.
Everyone in the audience knew who she was because in addition to having carved out a 20-year career in opera, singing on all the great stages of Europe, particularly Italy, she also was Jean Nobis, wife of Tom Nobis of Davenport, and mother of Jennifer.
The unlikely story of how a woman born in 1925 on an Iowa farm became a star in the strenuous world of opera, living for months at a time in Italy, had been chronicled for years in the pages of the Quad-City Times and its predecessors from when she began in the late 1950s, on through to her retirement.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, Nobis died at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, where she moved in 2005. She was 95.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Figge, known in the Quad-Cities as an endurance athlete (in 2009 she swam across the Atlantic Ocean) and a member of the family that owned the storied Davenport Bank & Trust Co. and for whom the Davenport art museum is named.
Nobis' story sounds like a fairy tale, but it was achieved through hard work, courage and some luck.
Margaret Jean Roberts was born in Wayne County, a sparsely populated county in the center of the state, bordering Missouri. She lived in Atlantic until she was 12 when her family moved to Muscatine.
From little on, she loved to sing. She'd sing while riding her backyard swing, and she'd sing to her dolls.
At 13, she began studying voice with Herald Stark at the University of Iowa, and she made her debut with the St. Louis opera in 1947. She also attended the Hunter School for Girls in New York City, the New York College of Music and the David Mannes dramatic school.
In November of 1949, she married Tom Nobis, a civil engineering graduate of Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, and a member of a firm in Davenport. They met at a party that they attended with their parents in Muscatine, according to Quad-City Times archives. She was wearing a bright red dress, Nobis would later recall.
Daughter Jennifer was born in 1952, but Nobis was determined to pursue opera.
"I have never had a normal life and will probably never have one," she told a reporter some years later. "My husband knew I had ambitions for a career before we were married, and he has told me, 'YOU have to decide when to stop. I'll never tell you.'"
In 1954, Nobis signed a three-year contract with WGN in Chicago and commuted there for weekly radio performances for the Chicago Theater of the Air.
Going to Italy, leaving Jennifer in Tom's care
But to become an opera star in the United States, she was advised to build a reputation in Europe first, and that is what she did. In 1956, with a smattering of Italian, she flew to Italy by herself and embarked on an intense course of study.
"Probably the longest I ever didn't see her was 10 months," daughter Figge, who lives in Colorado, said in an interview. "That was just the way it was. I didn't understand what everyone else's mother was doing at home all the time." Figge was raised by her dad with the help of a nanny.
"She and Dad were ahead of their time," Figge said. "He said, 'You go; I'll take care of Jennifer.'"
Nobis' first overseas performance was in Turin, Italy, but her big debut was in 1958 when she appeared in Verdi's "Nabucco" in La Scala, in Milan, the biggest and most famous stage in Italy and a principal stage of the world. Giuseppe Fortunino Francesco Verdi (1813-1901) was an Italian opera composer.
As she stood for applause during a break in the performance, a photographer for the Associated Press took her picture, and it was sent via New York for publication in Davenport. By then Nobis had "Italianized" her maiden name to Margherita Roberti.
Italians are ardent opera fans, but they also can be fierce critics. Most took Nobis to their hearts.
But there was an early period of intrigue, documented in newspapers, when she replaced another widely known soprano, and that woman's fans were not happy.
According to accounts, the other soprano's supporters bought up the front row seats of Nobis' first performance and coughed. Nobis received a box of chocolates laced with laxative. And the director had police stationed throughout the theater in case rival supporters paid fans to start a demonstration against Nobis.
But Nobis had her own fans back in Davenport, including Philip Adler, publisher of today's Quad-City Times, and his wife, Henrietta. In a letter to the Adlers at Christmas 1958, Nobis reflected on that incident.
"After the fight I went through one week ago tonight — sometimes I think — I'm a little crazy to want this life and battle — when I could sit back at (home) — and enjoy cocktail hours with the 'neighborhood group.' But winning gives life weight and great satisfaction!!!"
After her debut, invitations from major opera houses throughout Europe came pouring in.
In July 1959, she was featured in Look magazine under the headline "Margherita Roberti: Soprano from Iowa."
American debut, retiring at her zenith
Her first American performance was in San Francisco, and in 1962, she made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York as Floria Tosca in Puccini's "La Tosca."
The newspaper reported it was "Davenport night" at the Met with many people from the Quad-Cities making the trip to see the sellout performance. They included the Adlers and women identified as Mrs. Ben Butterworth, Mrs. Richard von Maur and Mrs. David Palmer.
On her returns home to Davenport, she often was interviewed by Shirley Davis, a long-time Times reporter.
"A career is filled with funny things and with sad things," Nobis once told Davis. "But it takes tears and sacrifice to go to the top. I didn't see a summer for three years, because I was following the winter circuit."
She said if she had it to do over again, she might do many things differently. "But I wouldn't trade what I had," she said.
Nobis lived 11 years in Milan and six in Rome, and retired in the late 1970s while she was still at her zenith. She made that decision after reading a review of a fellow performer in which the reviewer said he wished he had heard the singer at his prime. Nobis decided that was not going to be said of her.
Over her career, she had performed in London, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Vienna, Tel Aviv and elsewhere.
She sang the role of more Verdi heroines than any singer in history. Her favorite, she once said, was Lady McBeth, in Naples, under the direction of Franco Zeffirelli, later director of the movie "Romeo and Juliet." Nobis sang only leads, no supporting roles.
And she received an honor from the Italian government similar to knighthood, an official recognition given to prominent people who brought knowledge of Italy to others and who contributed with their profession to making Italy better known.
Demanding career, home to Davenport
Opera required her to be tough.
"I suppose if I'd had any idea of what work it would involve, I never would have studied for an operatic career," she once said.
"There is only one person who answers for you. Yourself. When you are on the stage, it is you against the world. The audience doesn't care if your mother died yesterday, if your brother is an alcoholic, if you have diarrhea or if you are tired from having gone to a lovely party the night before. If you don't deliver the performance they expect, that's it for your career."
She also said she was never much thrilled or impressed with her name in lights.
"The audience doesn't exist for me," she said. "I am the person I am portraying. I guess you could sum it up by saying that my personal satisfaction is in creating the part."
When Nobis moved back to Davenport permanently, she immersed herself in the community and enjoyed life and her family, cooking, raising orchids and supporting the arts, particularly the symphony.
In 1978, at the formal opening of the West Office Building of the Deere World Headquarters, she joined Pearl Bailey on the stage for an impromptu performance of "You Light Up My Life." Audience members thought it was planned, but it wasn't. Nobis just chimed in, and Bailey invited her up.
In 1982, Nobis agreed to be a visiting artist for the Visiting Artists Series, singing for grade-school kids. She also told them that "getting there is not as hard as staying there."
During her career, she soloed seven times with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. In 1988, she thought she was finished with that, but then decided it would be nice for her 7-year-old grandson, Alexander Figge, to hear his grandmother sing onstage the arias that once drew "bravos" in the great opera houses of the world.
"This is my true swan song," she told the newspaper. "No more weddings, no more funerals. This is the absolute grand finale."
In addition to Jennifer, Nobis is survived by Jennifer's husband, Thomas; son, Alexander, and his wife, Amy; and their children, Thomas, Ford and Abigail.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Figge Art Museum.