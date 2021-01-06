Davenport's Elm Street bridge has been closed since 2018. Replacement plans just hit a snag.

Lack of bids from contractors already booked solid for 2021 and increased steel prices could potentially delay replacement of Davenport's Elm Street bridge, closed for more than two years.
Bids received by the Iowa Department of Transportation, which will cover up to $1 million in total reimbursement to offset the cost of repairs, came in about 16% over an engineer's estimate of $2.3 million.
The DOT received only two bids for the project, with a low bid of $2.68 million, said city Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.
While about $50,000 less than the total $2.73 million budgeted for the project, Davenport Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, and Mayor Mike Matson worried about covering anticipated cost overruns by pulling from $400,000 set aside for other scheduled bridge repairs.
"$400,000, in my opinion, is not a big number to cover a lot of bridges that need fixed, and if we have to take that to cover this, that's a huge concern to me that we can do nothing else for any other bridges," Matson said during a Tuesday City Council management update.
Other Davenport City Council members, however, expressed concerns about further delaying an already prolonged bridge closure in a frequently traveled stretch of the city.
Putting the project out to bid again would likely the delay the project another year, Gleason said, with little guarantee of receiving more favorable pricing, due to the limited number of contractors available to perform the work and higher steel prices, per the DOT.
"This is probably one of the projects I receive the most calls on," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "People want the bridge open. My position on this is pretty simple: It's under budget. We can't wait a year to bring it forward," adding he felt that it doubtful the city would see the desired saving by rebidding the project.
"You're delaying for an entire year a bridge that's been out for a while now," Gripp said. "This is one of the most important connector streets on the east side of Davenport and the residents are ready to have it back in (service). They will not be happy if we wait another entire calendar year."
Aldermen Matt Dohrmann, 5th ward, and Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, echoed Gripp's comments.
Built in 1937, the Elm Street bridge's condition has deteriorated over the years, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018 because of safety concerns.
No vehicles or pedestrians have been allowed to cross the bridge between Jersey Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue since its closure, forcing traffic onto a detour route.
If approved, bridge demolition would begin this winter and new construction would begin in the spring, weather permitting, with a bridge scheduled to open by the end of the 2021 construction season, according to city staff.
The bid contract could come before council later this month for approval, should two aldermen request it be placed on the agenda for the next council cycle.