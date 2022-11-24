Davenport's Fejervary holiday display back with twice the lights

About 80,000 lights will illuminate Mother Goose at Fejervary Park for the city's annual holiday light display — nearly two times larger for the show's fourth year.

The multi-colored, musical light show begins Saturday and will run each night through Sunday Jan. 8. Shows begin every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and last about 15 minutes. Those who wish to see the display may drive or walk through the park. On the radio, tune to 107.5 FM for the show's audio companion.

Amanda Randerson, an events supervisor with the city of Davenport who coordinates the show, said the new display added more light elements to the southwest side of the park, including tall, multi-colored cones made to look like Christmas trees and an extended candy-cane forest.

"It was a little lighter beyond the flagpoles," Randerson said. "So, we really wanted to expand the west side. We're really excited about this one, being that it is a larger show (and) different than in years past."