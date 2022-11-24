Davenport's Fejervary holiday display back with twice the lights

About 80,000 lights will illuminate Mother Goose at Fejervary Park for the city's annual holiday light display — nearly two times larger for the show's fourth year.
The multi-colored, musical light show begins Saturday and will run each night through Sunday Jan. 8. Shows begin every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and last about 15 minutes. Those who wish to see the display may drive or walk through the park. On the radio, tune to 107.5 FM for the show's audio companion.
Amanda Randerson, an events supervisor with the city of Davenport who coordinates the show, said the new display added more light elements to the southwest side of the park, including tall, multi-colored cones made to look like Christmas trees and an extended candy-cane forest.
"It was a little lighter beyond the flagpoles," Randerson said. "So, we really wanted to expand the west side. We're really excited about this one, being that it is a larger show (and) different than in years past."
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies—the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School, whose ceremony will be held at the Central Performing Arts Center.
Democrat Craig Cooper is just six votes ahead of Republican Luana Stoltenberg for the House District 81 seat, which covers the northwest quadrant of Davenport, after an administrative recount concluded on Friday. The results are contrary to what was announced after election night.
Speed humps, raised pavement with markers designed to slow speeding drivers and deter cut-through traffic on residential streets, were shown to slow traffic where they were installed last year in Davenport.