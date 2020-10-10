Davenport's flood mitigation efforts mean lower premiums on citizens' flood insurance

While there are savings to the city, she said, “The larger benefit is to citizens in the floodplain who have flood insurance.” However, everyone with flood insurance will receive a percentage of a discount on their premiums.

“Anybody, whether they live in the floodplain or not can have flood insurance,” Berkley said. Those who do not live in a floodplain usually have a lower rate than those who do live in a floodplain.

People who live in a mapped floodplain and have a mortgage are required to have flood insurance, she said, adding that it is a federal rule.

How much an insurance policy holder’s savings actually turns out to be depends on how much insurance they have and what their deductible is because it is a straight percentage of their premium.

People who live outside of a floodplain but who have flood insurance likely won’t see too much of a reduction in their premiums because they already have the lowest premiums.

Although community rating system communities represent only 7% of more than 22,000 communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program, more than 70% of all flood insurance policies are written in community rating system communities.

There is only one Class 1 community in the country and that is Roseville, California, according to FEMA. Ottawa, Illinois, is one of eight Class 2 cities in the country.

