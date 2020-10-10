Davenport's flood mitigation efforts mean lower premiums on citizens' flood insurance

The city of Davenport’s participation in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Premium Community Rating System is saving not only the city money, but it is having a positive impact on the pocketbooks of city residents with flood insurance.
Laura Berkley, development and planning administrator for the city of Davenport, said the city had been participating in FEMA’s community rating system since 1995. The program was implemented by FEMA in 1990.
“We’re one of 13 communities in Iowa that participates,” Berkley said. It is a point-based system where Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, which is part of FEMA, looks at many items a city is doing to reduce flood damage to insurable property, or providing education about floodplains and reducing or mitigating the risks of flooding, among others.
“It’s a lot of documentation and implementing the best practices that FEMA sets as the minimum standards,” Berkley said.
Community Rating System classes are from 9 to 1 with 9 being the lowest class and 1 being the best. According to FEMA, most communities enter the program at a Class 9 or Class 8 rating, which entitles residents in Special Flood Hazard Areas to a 5% discount on their flood insurance premiums for a Class 9, or a 10% discount for Class 8.
“We’re moving to a Class 7,” Berkley said. That can mean an average savings of $250-$300 on premiums.
While there are savings to the city, she said, “The larger benefit is to citizens in the floodplain who have flood insurance.” However, everyone with flood insurance will receive a percentage of a discount on their premiums.
“Anybody, whether they live in the floodplain or not can have flood insurance,” Berkley said. Those who do not live in a floodplain usually have a lower rate than those who do live in a floodplain.
People who live in a mapped floodplain and have a mortgage are required to have flood insurance, she said, adding that it is a federal rule.
How much an insurance policy holder’s savings actually turns out to be depends on how much insurance they have and what their deductible is because it is a straight percentage of their premium.
People who live outside of a floodplain but who have flood insurance likely won’t see too much of a reduction in their premiums because they already have the lowest premiums.
Although community rating system communities represent only 7% of more than 22,000 communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program, more than 70% of all flood insurance policies are written in community rating system communities.
There is only one Class 1 community in the country and that is Roseville, California, according to FEMA. Ottawa, Illinois, is one of eight Class 2 cities in the country.
