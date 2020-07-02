Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village takes hits, but keeps moving forward

The owner of the Exotic Thai restaurant in Davenport and the LemonGrass Café in Moline stands in front of a building just north of Davenport’s downtown and beams with pride about the new restaurant she expects to open there in August.
A couple of blocks west, Vera Mental Health Center, Davenport, has launched two new programs to help people recovering from mental illness at The Carol Center, an outreach program housed in what was the United Neighbors center at 808 N. Harrison.
Two blocks south, at 6th and Harrison streets, the former Salvation Army building has a new owner who has already begun preliminary work in renovating the building’s existing units into 34 upscale apartments.
And up the bluff on Brady Street, Palmer College of Chiropractic is renovating a building that most recently was the health clinic for students into a Learning Commons that will have numerous high-tech study areas — quiet, semi-quiet and group — and a coffee shop/quick cafe.
These are four forward-moving projects happening in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village, an area bounded by 5th Street on the south, Lombard on the north, Perry on the east and Ripley on the west and the block between Gaines and Ripley, along West Locust. It includes St. Ambrose University, Palmer College of Chiropractic and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The area has taken several hits in the past year, including the closing of Greatest Grains, 1600 Harrison St., in July of 2019, Zeke’s Island Café, 1509 Harrison St., in March and long-time Mary Sue’s Café, 1615 Harrison St., in May. Because these three are within sight of each other, their “closed” signs give a nearly abandoned feel to the area of Harrison and 16th streets.
But Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop organization and ever the optimist, emphasized the forward-moving projects in the group’s recent annual (virtual) meeting. Yes, the aforementioned vacancies are a concern, and he is working on them. But look what else is going on. Here is a closer look at recent developments.
Miss Phay: The restaurant owned by Mun Luangruang and featuring food from her native Thailand will be called Miss Phay, offering a beautiful dining space in a brick building at 508-512 Brady St. constructed as a grocery store before the American Civil War. It has been under renovation for months.
The space has had many tenants through the years, including a Mexican restaurant and the Cornbelt Running Club.
The building was purchased in 2018 by Mark Van Zuiden, Davenport, who is leasing the ground floor to Luangruang and is reconfiguring the top two floors into a total of seven new apartments, four on the second floor and three on the third. He hopes they will be finished by September.
The building was constructed in 1859 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its architectural significance; it is a relatively well-preserved remnant of the city’s pre-Civil War commercial architecture, built in the Italian Renaissance Revival style. In addition to the Hermann A. Wupperman grocery store that originally occupied the ground floor, the third floor was home to the International Order of Odd Fellows, a fraternal organization.
The Carol Center: Operated by Vera French, this outreach center for people struggling with mental illness has a staff of 10 and just this month began a partnership with Transitions Mental Health Services, Rock Island, to offer supported employment services for clients, Richard K. Whitaker Jr., CEO of Vera French, said.
This means helping people to get a job and then helping, or supporting, them to keep that job for at least 90 days. This is important because studies have shown people recover faster when they have a job, Whitaker said. “Getting employment is part of the treatment plan.”
Transitions has offered this program in Illinois but now it will be available in Iowa as well, he said.
Vera French received a $100,000 transformation grant from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation as well as funding from the Sheila Murphy Trust to launch the program, Whitaker said. The money will pay for staff and staff training, transportation and program development.
The program is expected to help 100 people the first year, Whitaker said.
The Carol Center also has two other new offerings: A licensed therapist on-site and the formation of a peer-run Clubhouse, an international program in which people in recovery help those still struggling with anything from budgeting and computer skills to fitness and exercise.
“We’re very excited about that,” Whitaker said.
Clubhouses — with 390 locations worldwide — "fulfill the basic human need of being wanted, needed, and expected," according to the website of the Independence Center, St. Louis.
The Salvation Army: Developer Andrew Wold purchased the former Salvation Army building in February and has already started work. He hopes to be finished with 34 high-end apartments by the first part of next year.
To help finance the project, he has received workforce housing tax credits and is applying for both state and federal historic preservation tax credits, he said.
The five-story brick building at 6th and Harrison streets was constructed in 1895 as an apartment building, according to the Scott County Assessor’s office. The Salvation Army used it to house families experiencing homelessness from about 1990 to the summer of 2018 when it closed the building because it changed the way it helps people, instead placing them in scattered sites such as motels or apartments.
A different investor with plans similar to Wold's bought the building shortly after the Salvation Army vacated, but was not able to follow through.
Palmer College of Chiropractic: In addition to the Learning Center that the college hopes to have finished by early 2021, grading work is going on for a greenspace area facing Main Street between 7th and 8th streets, James O'Connor, vice-chancellor for marketing and communication, said.
Historic homes used as apartments previously stood on this area, but they were demolished as part of an overall master plan of campus improvements announced in 2017.
Although the college has long-range options for this area, nothing is going to happen in the foreseeable future, O'Connor said. It simply is being stabilized as open ground.
