Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village takes hits, but keeps moving forward

Vera French received a $100,000 transformation grant from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation as well as funding from the Sheila Murphy Trust to launch the program, Whitaker said. The money will pay for staff and staff training, transportation and program development.

The program is expected to help 100 people the first year, Whitaker said.

The Carol Center also has two other new offerings: A licensed therapist on-site and the formation of a peer-run Clubhouse, an international program in which people in recovery help those still struggling with anything from budgeting and computer skills to fitness and exercise.

“We’re very excited about that,” Whitaker said.

Clubhouses — with 390 locations worldwide — "fulfill the basic human need of being wanted, needed, and expected," according to the website of the Independence Center, St. Louis.

The Salvation Army: Developer Andrew Wold purchased the former Salvation Army building in February and has already started work. He hopes to be finished with 34 high-end apartments by the first part of next year.

To help finance the project, he has received workforce housing tax credits and is applying for both state and federal historic preservation tax credits, he said.