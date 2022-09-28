Davenport's lakes of West Lake nearly filled

More than three years after a major park restoration began, the lakes of West Lake Park have returned.

Drained and dredged, the lakes managed by Scott County Conservation now are either filled with water or are close to being full. Their status bodes well for a spring re-opening of the popular beach at Lake of the Hills, provided seasonal workers can be found, said Roger Kean, executive director of Scott County Conservation.

The park complex off Interstate 280 contains camping sites, hiking trails, playgrounds and the four lakes, which were drained as part of a multi-million dollar effort to improve water quality. Lake restoration at the 620-acre park began in 2019.

Dredging begins soon at West Lake Park Despite some early weather-related delays, work has continued on the restoration project at …

One lake, the western-most Blue Grass Lake, required considerable dredging, but it filled with water in the spring. The neighboring Railroad Lake also is full.

The two lakes visible from Interstate 280 are Lake of the Hills, which contains the public beach, and Lambach Lake.

"Lake of the Hills is still about three feet from being full. Lambach is only fed from runoff and tiles from the farm ground to the north, so I have no idea how long that will take to fill," Kean said. "It has changed very little all summer.

"Because all the lakes were filling at different times, the (fish) stocking schedule has been a little different for each one."

The lakes will have considerably more fish than they've had since the park was built in the 1960's.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources supplies the fish, and biologist Scott Gritters said the rate of growth for fish to reach "keepable" size is dependent upon the species.

Species include largemouth bass, bluegill, red ear sunfish and channel catfish.

"The bluegill and red ear sunfish will grow to catchable sizes very quickly, especially in a new lake free from other fish," Gritters said. "Expect to be able to find catchable fish for sure by the third year after stocking.

"Even by year two, small bluegill will be reported. Bluegills will be around an inch or so when we stock. By next year at this time they will be maybe four inches or so. By year three they may be six- to-seven-inch fish or even bigger.

"Largemouth bass also will grow quickly. They will be around four or five inches when we stock them. Next year, probably around eight inches; year three around 10-12 inches and by year four we could have fish up to 14 inches."

Channel catfish will be stocked at a slightly larger size of about eight inches, which should grow to 10-11 inches next year and up to 14 inches the following year, he said.

Depending on how many starter fish the DNR can produce, the stocking goal is as follows: 1,000 bluegills per acre; 300 red ear sunfish per acre; 18 channel cat per acre; eight largemouth bass per acre.