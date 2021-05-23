Davenport's little turtles will soon go it alone

Four fist-sized turtles living in a terrarium at Davenport’s Nahant Marsh Education Center have no idea what’s coming.
The turtles were hatched last August in the center where they have been lovingly attended by staff, growing bigger until the day, soon, when they will be placed outside in the marsh – free. Then they will have to make their own independent way among the cattails and mud, water and frogs and, yes, predators who could kill them.
The four are called Blanding’s turtles, named after American naturalist William Blanding, and they are special because they are an endangered or threatened species throughout their shrinking range in the east and central United States.
The hatch-and-release at Nahant is an effort to boost the turtles’ declining population despite habitat fragmentation and large populations of predators, said James “Jimmy” Wiebler, the center’s research coordinator and AmeriCorps educator. “It’s hard being a little turtle,” but if they can survive past their most vulnerable stage, they have a better chance, he said.
Blanding’s were first discovered at Nahant about 12 years ago by researcher Mik Holgersson, now president of Vildmark Inc., a Quad-Cities ecological contracting company, who set traps baited with chicken to attract as many turtles as possible, establishing a baseline inventory of the types and number of turtles living in the marsh.
He captured about 20 Blanding’s, and an immediate research goal was to determine whether those turtles — all old — were remnants of a stagnant or declining population or whether they were active and still reproducing. So far tracking shows “it is definitely a small population,” Wiebler said. “We’ve never caught as many turtles as he (Holgersson) did,” and the staff has not caught any juveniles. “That is not to say they are not out there,” but they’ve not been found, he added.
The current effort at “head starting,” as Wiebler calls the repopulation effort, began in spring of 2020 when Wiebler located the mother turtle, who had been caught previously and fitted with a transmitter. By manual examination he determined she was carrying eggs, so he brought her into the center where she was induced to lay her eggs with an injection of the same hormone used to stimulate human birth.
Six eggs were retrieved, put in a temperature- and humidity-controlled chicken egg incubator and, about 50 days later in mid-August, four half-dollar-sized female turtles emerged. The sex of a turtle is determined by the temperature at which the eggs are incubated so staff picked a warm range to produce females.
Since then the turtles have been fed insects and other invertebrates caught in the marsh and commercially made pellets with vitamins and minerals specifically for turtles. They will be released when they reach the ideal weight of about 40 grams.
A factor going against Blanding’s long-term survival is that they don’t reach sexual maturity until they’re 14 to 20 years old, with 16-18 years being average, Wiebler said. If they started sooner, their species would have a better chance. Also, they lay only one set of eggs a year, usually around eight. On the other hand, they live for 80 to 90 years so if they survive, they can produce for longer than most creatures.
Why is turtle survival important? Turtles are part of a wetlands ecosystem, and wetlands are essential for the water quality our planet needs, Wiebler explained. Specific to their species, Blanding’s are of interest in longevity research, as they show little to no common signs of aging and are physically active and capable of reproduction into eight or nine decades of life.
Finally, as Brian Ritter, Nahant’s executive director points out, “one can argue that any species has value and a right to exist regardless of benefit to humans.”
The little ones will be released in the same area where Wiebler found the mother, with the idea that that’s a good place. And then it’s up to them. And chance.