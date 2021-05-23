Davenport's little turtles will soon go it alone

He captured about 20 Blanding’s, and an immediate research goal was to determine whether those turtles — all old — were remnants of a stagnant or declining population or whether they were active and still reproducing. So far tracking shows “it is definitely a small population,” Wiebler said. “We’ve never caught as many turtles as he (Holgersson) did,” and the staff has not caught any juveniles. “That is not to say they are not out there,” but they’ve not been found, he added.

The current effort at “head starting,” as Wiebler calls the repopulation effort, began in spring of 2020 when Wiebler located the mother turtle, who had been caught previously and fitted with a transmitter. By manual examination he determined she was carrying eggs, so he brought her into the center where she was induced to lay her eggs with an injection of the same hormone used to stimulate human birth.

Six eggs were retrieved, put in a temperature- and humidity-controlled chicken egg incubator and, about 50 days later in mid-August, four half-dollar-sized female turtles emerged. The sex of a turtle is determined by the temperature at which the eggs are incubated so staff picked a warm range to produce females.