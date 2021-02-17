Davenport's lone Black alderman to step down, calling council 'tone deaf' on race

According to Iowa Code, Davenport aldermen could appoint someone to serve the remainder of Peacock's term or call for a special election. Residents of the 7th Ward also could petition for a special election following Peacock's resignation or within 14 days after an appointment is made.

Aldermen would have 60 days to appoint someone to fill the seat, otherwise a special election will be held at the earliest practical date, but no less than 32 days after the notice is received by the county commissioner.

If an appointment has been made, and the petition for a special election is filed, the appointment would be temporary and an election will be held to fill the vacancy permanently.

Peacock's two-year term expires at the end of the year.

"It's my total regret that I didn't get the opportunity to finish my term as 7th Ward alderman, nor champion some of the causes I wanted to for the great city of Davenport," Peacock said. "It's just personal concerns I have."

Asked if those concerns relate to Davenport City Council or city government, Peacock initially said "no."