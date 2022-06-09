Davenport's new Group Violence Intervention coordinator 'hopeful, excited, passionate' about decreasing gun violence in Davenport

Taking the helm of Davenport’s violence-intervention strategy, DeAmbuir Carter didn't waste time getting started.

In her first week in May, Carter, who has logged 11 years of experience in corrections for the 7th Judicial District, completed training from John Jay College and helped bring messaging to three people face-to-face who had connections to violence.

That’s the core mission of Davenport’s new Group Violence Intervention strategy, which the city proposed after a record amount of gunfire in 2020.

Started in other cities like South Bend, Ind., and more recently, Cedar Rapids, city officials say the strategy focuses on the fraction of a percent of the population that’s driving violence in a city by delivering a credible moral message against violence, enlisting community members, social service organization leaders, and law enforcement to talk face-to-face with residents identified as members of informal groups that drive violence.

“We go out to the high-risk individuals and say, ‘Listen, we know that you're involved in these types of activities, the violence, and we're here to help you,’” Carter said.

As part of Carter's job, a two-year grant-funded position, she'll find and coordinate messengers, track data on the program, and coordinate resources to address participants’ challenges, such as housing, physical and mental health care, and substance abuse, according to the city.

National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College, an organization that came up with the approach in an effort to reduce violence, trained a group of about 40 people in law enforcement, nonprofits, and community members in Davenport in May.

They tried to contact five people soon after in Davenport, and reached three. For each contact, called custom notifications, a small group of people attends — one or more law enforcement officers, social service representatives, and community members.

In one contact, Carter attended alongside Dwayne Hodges, founder of nonprofit Quad Cities Minority Expo, and pastor of Redeemed Voices Worship Center. At first, Hodges said, the young man they contacted initially responded angrily to the officers at the door, but the situation quickly turned around.

“He initially got angry at the police, but then I stepped in and I started talking to him, and then we have another person that works with Family Resources, and she stepped in and started talking,” Hodges said, emphasizing that he faced some similar challenges early in life. “By the time we were done, he was not only shaking our hands, but he was shaking the police’s hands because we kept reiterating to him that we want him to stay alive and out of prison. We don't want to see you be a victim of violence.”

Carter grew up in and lives in Davenport. She's been a residential officer and a probation and parole officer for the 7th Judicial District, where she worked with people on parole to connect them with substance abuse treatment, mental health services if needed, and help them gradually reenter society, she said, skills which translate to her new job as a coordinator.

“You have these individuals in the community who are connected to these crimes, and obviously, they need some help,” she said. “They need resources, they need a way to get out of the situation that they're in.”

Part of Carter’s job will be keeping track of recidivism, meaning keeping track if the people they contact commit a crime. She said, so far, and it’s only been a few weeks, the three people they contacted have not cropped up.

Looking ahead, Carter and Hodges said they’re hoping to get more and more people involved.

DeAmbuir said she was hopeful, excited, and passionate about the new strategy. She attended a training in South Bend, Indiana, a city that has been implementing the strategy for eight years.

"I'm hopeful this will decrease gun violence so less of our young Black men are going to prison or worse, being killed," she said.

Hodges said the more community members, like him, that are involved, the more possible connections people may have to the people they're trying to contact.

"We get the person's name and then we may know their parents," Hodges said. "We may know their grandparents, we may know somebody that they're involved or engaged with, and we're able to say OK, I have a relationship with this person already. Let me go try to talk to them.

"...The more people that are involved with this program, the better it's going to be in changing what's been going on in our community," Hodges added. "I mean, nobody here has told me they’re pleased with all the shots-fired incidents. The only way we can change that is we have to do something. We have to be involved in what's going on in order for that stuff to change.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.