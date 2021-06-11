Davenport's Schuetzen Park will host sesquicentennial celebration

As was the case with numerous events in 2020, the event celebrating the sesquicentennial of the opening of Davenport’s Schuetzen Park, was postponed until Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The celebration includes a live musical performance of the ÜberCool Band from St. Louis. However, this group is not “your grandparent’s German Band”, being known for its contemporary interpretations of traditional German songs and melodies.

Traditional German foods will be served and admission to the Park is free. Besides the music, visitors can stroll the park’s tails, see historical displays of the Park’s history and browse other informational booths. Held rain-or-shine. Event time is 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Officially opening on June 12, 1870, Schuetzen Park was the home of the Davenport Schuetzen Verein (Shooting Association) which operated at this site for nearly half of a century. It hosted some of the largest outdoor events of it time including Saengerfests, Turnfests and or course Schuetzenfests. Re-opening as a “nature park” in 1995, Schuetzen Park still boasts more than 25 acres of trails, a small festival grounds and a locally landmarked historic structure, the “streetcar pavilion”.

More information can be requested by emailing: SchuetzenPark@yahoo.com.

