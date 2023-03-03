For those craving some Sweet Delite Ice Cream Shoppe treats while attending fairs and festivals — just look for a van splashed in blue and orange paint.

The Davenport ice cream shop is expanding its reach with a new mobile shop, which will make its debut at the Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Dance. While it may not blend with the holiday's signature green, part-owner Bruce Goacher said, it will surely attract plenty of business for his son and co-owner, Alan Goacher.

"They'll see us coming in that thing," Bruce Goacher said.

Alan Goacher said the father/son duo first had the idea for a mobile ice cream trailer after seeing all the traditional food trucks in the Quad-Cities posting up at events. They also noticed a lack of soft serve ice cream trucks in the area. Despite comments from people about how difficult — if not impossible — it would be to operate and keep cool a mobile ice cream unit, they dove in.

With the weather getting warmer and spring and summer events gearing up, the shop and trailer are almost ready to go. Customers will be able to spot it at the St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bash, March 17-18 and again April 8 at the Ranch Riders Easter Egg Hunt.

The Goachers also are set to travel to an event in Silvis this season, Alan Goacher said, and they have bookings through September. Weather permitting, Sweet Delight Mobile will operate through November.

The trailer was purchased over the winter, but Alan Goacher had to dip into his personal stock of ambulances to find the right vehicle to pull it.

He owns 20 antique and modern ambulances. The first he bought at a garage sale and after that, he said, it seemed like everyone had an ambulance for sale.

The collector will take his restored ambulances to antique shows or family events to allow kids to explore inside. The former ambulance now towing the mobile ice cream shop was chosen for its already-attached trailer hitch, Alan Goacher said.

Like the bricks-and-mortar Sweet Delite, which opened in 2012 at 1901 W. 4th St., Davenport, the trailer will serve cones, shakes, malts, sundaes, banana splits, slushies, smoothies and more in a range of flavors. It also will serve food.

"All the flavors we make right in the trailer," Alan Goacher said. "Like you get a strawberry cone, we'll mix it and make the strawberry right there."

It's been considerable work, getting everything up and running, but he's excited to hit the road.