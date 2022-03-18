 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport's truck-eating bridge strikes again

Truck-eating bridge

A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the tires in order to remove the truck. 

 Sarah Hayden

Another truck became a victim of Davenport's truck-eating bridge at Fifth and Harrison streets Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. 

The Penske rental truck, too tall to fit underneath the railroad overpass, became lodged and blocked traffic in the far right lanes as workers attempted to extricate the vehicle. 

The clearance of the bridge is 11 feet, eight inches and is clearly marked with black and orange signs and flashing lights that turn on when tall trucks approach. 

Two large tow trucks from Fred's Towing Service were on the scene shortly after the collision. Fred's employee Justin Congdon slowly let the air out of the truck's tires in an attempt to put some space between the top of the sheared-off truck and the bridge while another employee swept up debris from the roadway.

A Davenport police officer said the city had just finished repairing the bridge and warning signs on Thursday that were damaged from the last time a truck became wedged underneath the trestle. He said more than 10 trucks get stuck each year underneath the Harrison Street and the Brady Street bridges. 

Truck-eating bridge Davenport

