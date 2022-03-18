Davenport's truck-eating bridge strikes again

Another truck became a victim of Davenport's truck-eating bridge at Fifth and Harrison streets Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.
The Penske rental truck, too tall to fit underneath the railroad overpass, became lodged and blocked traffic in the far right lanes as workers attempted to extricate the vehicle.
The clearance of the bridge is 11 feet, eight inches and is clearly marked with black and orange signs and flashing lights that turn on when tall trucks approach.
Two large tow trucks from Fred's Towing Service were on the scene shortly after the collision. Fred's employee Justin Congdon slowly let the air out of the truck's tires in an attempt to put some space between the top of the sheared-off truck and the bridge while another employee swept up debris from the roadway.
A Davenport police officer said the city had just finished repairing the bridge and warning signs on Thursday that were damaged from the last time a truck became wedged underneath the trestle. He said more than 10 trucks get stuck each year underneath the Harrison Street and the Brady Street bridges.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the tires in order to remove the truck.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
Trucks with Fred's Towing Service wait nearby to remove a Penske rental truck after it became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
Justin Congdon, an employee with Fred's Towing Service, lets the air out of the tires of a Penske rental truck that became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
Justin Congdon, an employee with Fred's Towing Service, lets the air out of the tires of a Penske rental truck that became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
Debris from the top of a Penske rental truck that became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport lies in the street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the tires in order to remove the truck.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
Sarah Hayden
Fred's Towing truck-eating bridge
Trucks with Fred's Towing Service wait nearby to remove a Penske rental truck after it became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the truck's tires in order to remove it.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
Justin Congdon, an employee with Fred's Towing Service, lets the air out of the tires of a Penske rental truck that became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
Justin Congdon, an employee with Fred's Towing Service, lets the air out of the tires of a Penske rental truck that became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
Sarah Hayden
Truck-eating bridge
Debris from the top of a Penske rental truck that became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport lies in the street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked while the truck was being removed.
A Penske rental truck became lodged underneath the railroad bridge on Fifth and Harrison streets in Davenport around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. The southbound right lanes were blocked as workers deflated the tires in order to remove the truck.