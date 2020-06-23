David R. Collins Writers' Conference kicks off Thursday -- virtually

The virtual keynote and faculty reading also are free and open to the public via YouTube, though conference participants will have access to question and answer sessions and more through Zoom to make it “a little more interactive,” Collins said.

Lenz, whose writing has appeared in the Huffington Post, The Washington Post, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New York Times, Pacific Standard and more, also will lead a virtual master class, “Writing for Change,” on Friday.

The three-day workshops include Crafting Small Fictions, with Misty Urban; Foundational Elements of the Novel, with Kali White VanBaale; Begin Anywhere: Making New Poems, with Rebecca Wee; The Business of Writing: Edit, Polish, Query, Submit, with Misty Urban and Kali White VanBaale; and Gymnastics for Memorists, with Felicia Schneiderhan.

Registration is open through Thursday. The cost is $50 for MWC members, $65 for non-members, plus $260 for full conference registration (which includes four workshops and the master class); $210 (for three workshops); $160 (for two workshops) and $85 (for one workshop). Ten-minute book-pitching sessions with Legacy Book Press and MWC Press are $15 each and must be scheduled in advance.