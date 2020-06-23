David R. Collins Writers' Conference kicks off Thursday -- virtually

The annual David R. Collins Writers’ Conference kicks off Thursday, but with a little twist: This year’s conference will be held virtually.
In its 15th year, the three-day conference, hosted by the Midwest Writing Center, will be held through Zoom with portions live-streamed to the MWC’s YouTube channel because of COVID-19.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done any of our big summer programs via Zoom or virtually,” said Midwest Writing Center Executive Director Ryan Collins. Other organizations have successfully hosted events and workshops online for years, he said.
“All of our instructors are game,” he said, adding that those who had registered so far are, too.
“Most people now are starting to get used to video conferencing to some degree or another,” he said. “I think it’ll work out real well.”
The conference offers a chance for attendees to hone their craft in intensive workshops; “attend” a keynote address at 7 p.m. Thursday, with author and Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist Lyz Lenz, and a faculty reading at 7 p.m. Friday; participate in book pitches and more, according to a news release.
The virtual keynote and faculty reading also are free and open to the public via YouTube, though conference participants will have access to question and answer sessions and more through Zoom to make it “a little more interactive,” Collins said.
Lenz, whose writing has appeared in the Huffington Post, The Washington Post, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New York Times, Pacific Standard and more, also will lead a virtual master class, “Writing for Change,” on Friday.
The three-day workshops include Crafting Small Fictions, with Misty Urban; Foundational Elements of the Novel, with Kali White VanBaale; Begin Anywhere: Making New Poems, with Rebecca Wee; The Business of Writing: Edit, Polish, Query, Submit, with Misty Urban and Kali White VanBaale; and Gymnastics for Memorists, with Felicia Schneiderhan.
Registration is open through Thursday. The cost is $50 for MWC members, $65 for non-members, plus $260 for full conference registration (which includes four workshops and the master class); $210 (for three workshops); $160 (for two workshops) and $85 (for one workshop). Ten-minute book-pitching sessions with Legacy Book Press and MWC Press are $15 each and must be scheduled in advance.
Visit bit.ly/2ATve8H to register through PayPal, or call 309-732-7330 or email mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org.
For more information, including course descriptions, visit mwcqc.org.
