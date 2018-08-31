Laura Fontaine has been hired by the Doris & Victor Day Foundation to coordinate local participation efforts in the 2020 census.
Fontaine, of Davenport, will be responsible for educating, promoting and advocating outreach efforts for the census. She said an accurate population count is critical.
"An inaccurate count will have a negative impact on Rock Island County for a whole decade," she said. "It will take the whole community, as well as cross sector of stakeholders, to work together to ensure that everyone in Rock Island is counted."
Census data is used to apportion congressional representation, enforce civil rights laws and draw federal, state and local legislative districts. It also helps cities and states identify locations for large infrastructure projects.
"Businesses use census data to decide where to open, offer jobs, and provide goods and services," Fontaine said. "This data also is critical to calculating services such as food assistance, housing, and health services to children."
The foundation plans to co-sponsor two free Census 2020 events with Forefront, an Illinois group for nonprofits and funders, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island:
- Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m., with state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island.
- Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m., with state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, and state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna.
David Geenen, executive director of the Day Foundation, said the foundation's board has agreed to invest grant dollars and hire more staff to help organize and garner local support for the census.
“For every person not counted, Rock Island County could lose approximately $1,700 per person, per year, for the next 10 years," he said, citing figures from Andrew Reamer of George Washington University. "Meaning, if 100 people don’t fill out the 2020 census in Rock Island County, our community will lose at least $1.7 million."
For the first time, the 2020 census will be available online. Fontaine said the foundation is concerned people without internet access, and those in rural areas with limited internet access, may not be included.